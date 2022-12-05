ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

98online.com

Jack White announces last-minute show at tiny Chicago club

Chicago’s Empty Bottle is set to be quite full when Jack White plays there this week. The White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather rocker has announced a last-minute solo concert at the tiny club, which only holds about 400 people. The show takes place this Wednesday, December 7. Tickets will go on...
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More

‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards

GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
CHICAGO, IL
Brewbound.com

Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
LONG GROVE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge

A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
GRAND RIDGE, IL
nnhsnorthstar.com

Varsity dance places 4th at the NNHS Dance Invite

The Naperville North High School varsity dance team placed 4th with their dance “Out of the Woods” on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the NNHS dance invite. The team placed 4th out of 13 teams in the 3A division at the NNHS-hosted competition. The Huskies performed their first dance,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
matadornetwork.com

The 9 Best Dive Bars in Chicago

What distinguishes a dive bar from other drinking establishments? After all, every American city has its share of neighborhood tap rooms, corner bars, and taverns. For Chicagoans,the definition of a dive bar is an endless subject of debate. Local industry folk and watering hole regulars use strict guidelines to assess what is and isn’t a dive bar. How much is a domestic beer, for instance? It has to be under $5. Are the bathrooms clean, or covered in graffiti? They should be questionable at best. Can you order more than a two pour cocktail? If so, that’s not an authentic dive – it’s a cocktail bar. Dive bars in Chicago meet all these criteria.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
CHICAGO, IL

