ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NASA capsule makes final trip around moon, then heads home

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0HkD_0jY8wCZ700

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.

Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.

The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.

Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers in Houston, Orion beamed back photos of a close-up moon and a crescent Earth — Earthrise — in the distance.

“Orion now has its sights set on home,” said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

The capsule also passed over the landing sites of Apollo 12 and 14. But at 6,000 miles (9,600 kilometers) up, it was too high to make out the descent stages of the lunar landers or anything else left behind by astronauts more than a half-century ago. During a similar flyover two weeks ago, it was too dark for pictures. This time, it was daylight.

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

Deputy chief flight director Zebulon Scoville said nearby craters and other geologic features would be visible in any pictures, but little else.

“It will be more of a tip of the hat and a historical nod to the past,” Scoville told reporters last week.

The three-week test flight has exceeded expectations so far, according to officials. But the biggest challenge still lies ahead: hitting the atmosphere at more than 30 times the speed of sound and surviving the fiery reentry.

Orion blasted off Nov. 16 on the debut flight of NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, the Space Launch System or SLS.

The next flight — as early as 2024 — will attempt to carry four astronauts around the moon. The third mission, targeted for 2025, will feature the first lunar landing by astronauts since the Apollo moon program ended 50 years ago this month.

Apollo 17 rocketed away Dec. 7, 1972, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, carrying Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ron Evans. Cernan and Schmitt spent three days on the lunar surface, the longest stay of the Apollo era, while Evans orbited the moon. Only Schmitt is still alive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Edinboro woman speaks out about living with Stiff Person Syndrome

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Singer and songwriter Celine Dion announced to the public a medical diagnosis that has prevented her from performing lately. Dion suffers from what is known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and describes it as severe and persistent muscle spasms. The National Institutes of Health defines it as a neurological disorder with various features […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the panel’s acting chair and ranking member said in a statement on Wednesday. The committee did not specify what exactly it was probing regarding the congresswoman and noted that its statement “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on […]
YourErie

Police name arrestees in Monday shooting

We have an update to a shooting we reported on earlier. Erie Police arrested Richard Grayson Golden and Dominque McGhee in that incident that happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of German Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

What is the state of the Pennsylvania GOP?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a rough election for Republicans in Pennsylvania, some members of the party want to direct the blame. But the state party chairman says he understands the message, understands the problem, and will correct it. Democrats won the seats for governor, U.S. Senate, and the state House in Pennsylvania on Election […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YourErie

Erie home damaged in overnight fire

A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss takeaways from Sunday’s game against the Falcons and look ahead to their matchup against division rival Ravens. Kent and Mike offer their takeaways from the Steelers game in Atlanta against the Falcons, even if […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

 Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert, but back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon. “The study […]
YourErie

Update on previously closed downtown Dollar General

A downtown Erie store is looking to reopen after several weeks of being closed. Workers at the Dollar General store on State street are being told to return to work on Thursday. A call to corporate was not returned on Tuesday and workers tell us the company would only say that the store was closed […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two firefighters dead after Schuylkill County fire

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say three people are now dead as a result of a Schuylkill County fire, two firefighters are among those deceased. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of fire companies were called to the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man faces first-degree murder charge in death of man, 80, from August

The Erie County District Attorney’s office is seeking a first-degree murder conviction against an Erie man accused of attacking an 80-year-old man who later died. According to Erie Times News, Luis Salome-Gonzalez, 30, is charged in the death of Timothy Smith after the suspect allegedly attacked the victim at a downtown intersection back in August […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy