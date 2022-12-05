Read full article on original website
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at suburban high school prompts soft lockdown: police
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" after a gun was taken from a student Friday morning. The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn said the high school was secure and instruction continued during the lockdown and police investigation.
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
Autopsy shows missing Algonquin woman died as a result of drowning after her body was found in Fox River
The coroner says that the 52-year-old woman who went missing in Algonquin and was found in the Fox River on Monday is believed to have died as a result of drowning. The Kane County Coroner’s Office said they were called around 8:50 a.m. Monday to the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road in Carpentersville. […]
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
Car slams into building in Wilmette after hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter weather is here, bringing snow, slush and rain are falling across the area.It's leading to slick roads. There was a three-vehicle crash on the North Shore. One of the cars left the road and slid into a building in Wilmette.Another car refused to stop, driving off instead. Illinois State Police are still looking for that car.
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man found dead inside car in Bolingbrook
CHICAGO - A man from Naperville was found dead in a vehicle in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning. Police found the car in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road. The man was identified by the Will County Coroner as 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield. Police say Stubblefield appeared to have been shot multiple times.
YAHOO!
DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil
DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
fox32chicago.com
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation
Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders ask public’s help in finding driver who killed woman in Little Village hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Community leaders are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street in Little Village. Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, was struck around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 2500 block...
wjol.com
Naperville Man Found Deceased In A Vehicle In Bolingbrook
On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 10:39am, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious circumstances in a parking lot on the 600 block of W. Boughton Rd. Upon arrival officers located a male, deceased in a vehicle. The Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division and Will County Coroner were notified and responded to the scene. The victim was identified as Eric O. Stubblefield, 38 years of age, of the 200 block of E. Bailey, Naperville.
Wheeling 911 Operator Walks Through CPR With Son as He Rescues Mother From Heart Attack
On Aug. 30, Jacqi Miller, an alarm operator for Northbrook’s Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, took a call for help from Christian Flores. Christian’s mother, Amy, was suffering a heart attack inside their Wheeling home. “Her son called and said she was verbally unresponsible, and not breathing quite right,”...
