Cherokee County, GA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Truck electrification program makes $13M available to Pennsylvania communities

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering almost $13 million to local governments, businesses and nonprofits to replace diesel trucks with zero- or low-emission trucks. The Driving PA Forward initiative makes $12.7 million available in an effort to curb local air pollution problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Inbound cigarette smuggling in 2020 lost Iowa about $15M in revenue

(The Center Square) – High tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states, the Tax Foundation reported Tuesday. “People respond to incentives,” the “Cigarette Taxes and Cigarette Smuggling by State, 2020” report said. “As tax rates increase or products...
IOWA STATE
Institute of Justice says 'doughnut' ordinance has holes

CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery, locked in a battle with the town of Conway over a mural depicting doughnuts and other baked goods, is being backed by an Alexandria, Va.-based non-profit, the Institute for Justice, which maintains that the town ordinance is unconstitutional. The IJ is supporting the...
CONWAY, FL
Pa. gets $6.6M in federal funds to expand broadband access

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is getting a big boost from the federal government to increase broadband access. Gov. Tom Wolf announced $6.6 million in federal funds Thursday. The money is coming from two federal programs, one to expand high-speed internet access, the other for computer training. The governor's office says...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
What to know for the Dec. 10 election

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the final election in 2022. In Livingston Parish, registered voters will cast their ballots for two tax renewals and three constitutional amendments. On a local level, there are runoff races in Killian and French Settlement. Voters will go to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Nebraska economy likely headed for recession, report shows

Nebraska's economy is likely to fall into recession next year. That's the conclusion of the latest forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates, the Nebraska economy is expected to fall into...
NEBRASKA STATE
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy sues edible cannabinoids companies

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a collection of Moorhead-based manufacturers and retailers of edible cannabinoids. The board filed a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji and Wonky Confections. The board said in...
MINNESOTA STATE
'Field of Dreams’ TV series declines $6M state grant

DES MOINES — A planned “Field of Dreams” television series that was slated to film in Iowa has declined a $6 million state tourism grant, saying the series will not be made next year. NBCUniversal, which was developing the series based on the hit 1989 movie, declined...
IOWA STATE
Wilkes-Barre council OKs homeless center funds, nixes SportsPlex vote

WILKES-BARRE — City council on Thursday advanced a drop-in center project for people experiencing homelessness but put the brakes on a renovation project at the Toyota SportsPlex. A resolution on the council meeting agenda would have authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to enter into an agreement to have developer...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Idaho Fish and Game Capture Special Elk at Local School

Idaho Fish and Game officers visited a local elementary school to capture a special kind of elk. Idaho Fish and Game introduced Topper, their 'Elk on a Shelf' to second graders at Indian Hills Elementary school on Thursday. Topper accidentally got into the school without anyone knowing and wreaked some...
IDAHO STATE
Big weather changes are forecast for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the central Pacific ocean as of Thursday evening. It could bring severe storms next Tuesday followed by a big cool down on Wednesday. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline. Note: This outlook will need some fine tuning...
TEXAS STATE
Harney County judge temporarily blocks Oregon firearms measure

A Harney County judge Tuesday, Dec. 6 issued a temporary restraining order that halts a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The order, by Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by Gun Owners of America, based in Virginia, and a related organization, the Gun Owners Foundation along with Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen, two Harney County firearms owners. The lawsuit seeks to block Measure 114, which will ban the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law enforcement-certified instructor.
OREGON STATE
Overdose deaths dip, even as drug fatalities rise among older, Black residents

Drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the most significant dip the state has seen since the opioid epidemic fueled a spike in fatalities in 2015, a state police official reported Thursday. Authorities expect drug deaths this year will fall below 2,900 for the...

