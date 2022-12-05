Read full article on original website
Related
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
nexttv.com
'The Simpsons', Andrea Bocelli and Disney Plus Team Up on Short Film
Disney Plus is offering fans of The Simpsons a Christmas gift, as the short film The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad' launches December 15. In the short, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: An unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz
Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
iheart.com
Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone
It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Model Known for ‘Ghostbusters’ and ZZ Top’s “Legs” Video, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film, has died. She was 65. Herrin died Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press, which states that the actress “passed away peacefully” at home in Santa Barbara. No additional details or...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children
Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
Sylvester Stallone Confesses Bruce Willis Is 'Going Through Some Really Difficult Times' After Aphasia Diagnosis
Sylvester Stallone got candid about how his friend and former costar Bruce Willis is doing after he was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in a new interview, adding that Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
‘Bonanza’: Why Michael Landon Wore the Same Clothes in Every Episode
Michael Landon, along with the rest of the 'Bonanza' cast, got used to wearing the same outfit in every episode beyond season 4. Here's why.
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
Comments / 0