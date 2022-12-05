Ongoing staffing shortages in the field of early childhood education have amounted to a five-alarm fire. In surveys, news stories, anecdotes and just about any other source of information on the sector, early care and education providers say they are in crisis, pointing to a dearth of qualified educators that many attribute to low compensation. Without sufficient staff, programs are not able to operate at full capacity, nor deliver the highest-quality care and education to the children they serve. And the educators who have remained in the field say their mental health and well-being have declined materially. Efforts to address these issues have been a mixed bag. A federal solution fell apart in Congress earlier this year. States have stepped up, but not universally, and in many cases, their solutions are short-term. Families, educators and children have all suffered.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO