Read full article on original website
Related
nnhsnorthstar.com
Media bias in student life
Grace is a senior at Naperville North this year and so excited to be returning to The North Star! She is looking forward to continuing to improve and refine...
Petition calls on School of the Art Institute to revoke Kanye West's honorary degree
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- A new petition is calling on the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to rescind the honorary doctorate given to Kanye West.This comes after antisemitic marks he has made, up to and including praising Hitler.As of Tuesday evening, more than 2,100 people had signed the petition launched by the group Against Hate at SAIC on Change.org.The School of the Art Institute awarded Ye – as he is now known – an honorary doctorate in 2015. "This award bestows the legitimacy and luster of the School on a figure who has in recent months has made repeated public...
edsurge.com
An Early Childhood Director Fears the Worst for the Field — And Wonders If Anyone Will Save It
Ongoing staffing shortages in the field of early childhood education have amounted to a five-alarm fire. In surveys, news stories, anecdotes and just about any other source of information on the sector, early care and education providers say they are in crisis, pointing to a dearth of qualified educators that many attribute to low compensation. Without sufficient staff, programs are not able to operate at full capacity, nor deliver the highest-quality care and education to the children they serve. And the educators who have remained in the field say their mental health and well-being have declined materially. Efforts to address these issues have been a mixed bag. A federal solution fell apart in Congress earlier this year. States have stepped up, but not universally, and in many cases, their solutions are short-term. Families, educators and children have all suffered.
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
CPS suspends Dunbar Academy principal, director of school culture amid misconduct investigation
In a letter to parents, CPS says Principal Gerald Morrow is suspended over an investigation into alleged misconduct.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line killer charged after high school staff recognizes him as a former student, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old has been charged with murdering another passenger on the Red Line this summer after police released surveillance images of the killer and three people identified him as a former Chicago Public Schools student. Charles Carter was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Marubio during...
Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
nadignewspapers.com
Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore
“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
evanstonroundtable.com
Middle school debate league is up and running – but D65 opts out
There is a new Midwest Middle School Debate League that could include Evanston/Skokie District 65 if the school district chose to opt in. But instead, the district said this week it prefers to pause its debate program this year in order to develop an in-house program to launch in fall of 2023.
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
suburbanchicagoland.com
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison. Some $300,000 in money from a dark PAC set up to fight Illinois tax hikes made its way into the campaign coffers of beleaguered Cook County Commissioner and Failed Cook County Republican Party boss Sean Morrison. The Illinois Election Board is investigating complaints the transfer of the funding to Morrison’s cook county re-election bid November 8, 2022 is improper. A state hearing set for Dec. 20, 2022.
Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship
A Loyola Academy legend is going out on top. John Holecek announced his resignation as head coach of Ramblers football during a banquet on Monday, Dec. 5, celebrating the Ramblers fourth state championship captured nine days earlier. According to a news release from the school Holecek tentatively will leave Loyola, where he also serves as […] The post Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship appeared first on The Record.
fox32chicago.com
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
cwbchicago.com
More than 50 armed robberies in 6 days, but Chicago police seem to have no plan to fight it
Chicago police are investigating seven more armed robberies that unfolded in under an hour on the Near West Side overnight as a relentless surge of armed robbery sprees continues across the area and parts of the North Side. Three of this morning’s victims were pistol-whipped. At least two robbery...
Financial advisor accused of cheating elderly client out of more than $400,000
The Cook County Public Guardian has filed a lawsuit accusing a financial advisor of “ripping off” a 76-year-old woman. Priscilla Eddings started working with Citibank investment advisor Helen Caldwell in 2017.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
‘Hopefully you hired a good lawyer’: Mayoral candidates file objections day of deadline
CHICAGO — At least six petition objections were filed against mayoral candidates’ petitions to run for office Monday, the final day on which they could do so during the election process. As petitions were filed last minute, candidate Ja’Mal Green vocalized his wishes to file an objection against Willie Wilson, alleging Wilson failed to live […]
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
WSPY NEWS
Matt Kellogg elected Kendall County Board Chairman; Brian DeBolt will head forest preserve board
Matt Kellogg, of Rural Yorkville, was elected chairman of the Kendall County Board on Monday. Kellogg was nominated and elected by his peers on the board, who were sworn-in during the special re-organizational meeting that was held at the Kendall County Administrative Building in Yorkville. Kellogg says that he's excited...
Comments / 0