Lionsgate Promotes Sandra Stern to Vice Chairman of TV Group
Lionsgate said that Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the company’s television group. Stern, who was COO, has been a key member of the television unit’s senior management team, helping to lead it to one if its most successful years in 2022. Stern continues to...
Allison Wallach Named President Unscripted, Fox Entertainment
Fox Entertainment named Allison Wallach president, unscripted programming. The company also promoted Yasmin Rawji to executive VP, unscripted-network. Wallach, who had been executive VP and head of Fox’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. In her new, expanded role, she will be responsible for Fox's unscripted programming specials and alternative development slate including The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Lego Masters and the upcoming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
Collin Gaston Promoted to Senior VP by Gray Television
Gray Television said it promoted Collin Gaston to senior VP overseeing the company’s TV station in the South, Texas and Colorado. Gaston had been a regional VP and general manager of WBRC-TV, Birmingham, Alabama. The moves follow the departure of senior VP Nick Matesi as part of a leadership...
Starz Bolsters Executive Ranks with Jimmy Hilburn, Susan Ievoli Hires
Starz has added to its executive ranks, naming Jimmy Hilburn as its chief marketing officer and Susan Ievoli as senior VP of publicity, events and awards. The premium network also promoted marketing executive Robin Chacko to executive VP, direct-to-consumer from senior VP, OTT marketing. Ievoli will report to Hilburn, while Hilburn and Chacko will report to Starz President of Domestic Networks Alison Hoffman.
Ad Agencies Expect To Spend More On CTV: Pixability Survey
In yet another sign that advertisers will shift marketing dollar from traditional TV to connected TV, agency executives surveyed by Pixability said they plan to invest more in CTV, even in an environment when some advertisers are being more conservative about spending in a cloudy economy. YouTube, which is increasingly...
Allen Media Group Adds Veteran Program Distribution Execs
Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said it hired Kevin O'Donnell as executive VP, sales manager, and Mark McKay as senior VP of sales, bolstering its syndicated programming sales unit. O'Connell had been with NBCUniversal for 21 years as a senior VP working on shows including Maury Povich, Jerry Springer, Steve...
Paramount’s Bob Bakish Says Ad Market Weaker Than Expected
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish provided more testimony that the advertising market is weaker heading into the end of the year. Speaking at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York Tuesday, Bakish noted that Paramount had forecast that fourth quarter ad sales would be in line with the third quarter performance.
NBCU Claims Big Ad Impact Over Thanksgiving Weekend
NBCUniversal says its advertisers had hundreds of millions of reasons to be thankful over the Thanksgiving weekend — one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. NBCU itself seemed to be thankful that it has worked to find alternatives to Nielsen when it comes to measuring how many people watch its shows and engage with its commercials.
Video Needs a Broader Sales Fluency
Specifically, 60% of video advertisers plan to increase their video spending, at a median increase of 20%. While linear TV and social video have captured advertisers’ fascination over the past few years, their 2023 focus will be more on CTV and digital video. Agencies are particularly bullish on the importance of CTV. They want the flexibility and precision that CTV enables, and they see it as less expensive than scaling linear TV investments.
vMVPD Frndly TV Grows 40% To Top 700,000 Subs
Low-priced, G-rated streaming TV service Frndly TV said it surpassed 700,000 subscribers, an increase of 40% from the last time it released a subscriber number just over a year ago. The gains come at a time when people are cutting the cord and giving up pay-TV. virtual multichannel video programming...
C-SPAN Names Richard Weinstein Head of Programming
C-SPAN VP of programming Terry Murphy is retiring. Replacing Murphy will be Richard Weinstein, who has been VP of digital media. Murphy will be wrapping up a 42-year career with C-SPAN on January 6. He joined the network in 1981 as a field tech but moved to programming and headed up that department for decades.
The Lippin Group Promotes Three to President
The Lippin Group has promoted senior executives Pam Golum to president, global entertainment; Jim Benson to president, corporate communications, West Coast; and Jennifer Price-Keith to president, television and events, the Los Angeles-based strategic communications consultancy said Thursday. All three will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Additionally, Nazli Simno...
TheGrio Sets 'Café Mocha TV' Travel Series
TheGrio network has teamed with Black female-targeted entertainment brand Café Mocha, to launch a new weekly series profiling the best in travel hot spots. The series, Café Mocha TV, showcases such travel destinations as Dubai, Paris, Barbados and South Africa as it takes viewers on a journey in search of finding and sharing the Black culture experience in each destination, according to the Allen Media Group-owned theGrio. Episodes feature influencers, celebrities, food and fashion experts, as well as a closing musical performance, according to the network.
Peacock Becomes DirecTV's Latest Integration as Operator Belatedly Adopts the Ol' 'Aggregator of Aggregators' Strategy
Nearly half a decade ago, Comcast stopped fighting Netflix and invited it on its X1 platform with its so-called "aggregator of aggregators" strategy. Now, with half a million customers reportedly walking out the door each quarter, DirecTV seems to be following the same recipe. The pay TV company has integrated NBCUniversal's Peacock into its DirecTV Stream UX and is offering the "Premium" partially ad-supported tier of the streaming service for $2.99 a month, 40% off the regular $4.99-a-month price.
