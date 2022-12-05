ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys hedge their bets by signing much-needed free agent

The Dallas Cowboys signed a free agent on Tuesday but not the one fans have been thinking about since the offseason. No, the Odell Beckham Jr. saga continues at a frustrating pace. However, this signing could prove to be even more important as it helps the Cowboys in a position...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Eagles-Giants

It is officially Week 14, and we are officially in the period of the season with the playoff picture coming into focus. We already have two teams eliminated from playoff contention in the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. Other teams look like sure bets to make the playoffs. And then you have the on-the-cusp teams, the ones who desperately need to make a move if they want a chance to compete in the postseason.
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

The Chicago Bears unbelievably lead the league in key category

When you think about the Chicago Bears, you probably don’t think about them being one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. But not only are the Bears explosive on offense, they’re actually the most explosive offense in the league. The Bears have the most explosive plays...
CHICAGO, IL
WFAA

Cowboys' Jerry Jones wants Odell Beckham but deal has 'got to fit'

DALLAS — Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham has visited three NFL teams over the past week, but none more high profile than the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham, who arrived in Frisco on Monday, was later seen at a Dallas Mavericks game with courtside seats as he took in the game with his possible future teammates.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'Overwhelming' Super Bowl Faves - Twice As Likely as Eagles?

We have in this space poked a great deal of fun at the frauds and charlatans who attempt to convince Cowboys Nation that there exist some magical "percentages'' that can predict everything from the decisions made by the mind and soul to which way a pointy ball will bounce. Have...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy