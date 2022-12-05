Read full article on original website
Why NBCU Moving Its RSNs to Peacock Could Turn Its Struggling DTC Game Around (Wolk)
Last week, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus told a conference (opens in new tab) hosted by the Sports Business Journal that his company has been negotiating streaming rights with teams and leagues to put NBCU's five regional sports networks on Peacock. If ultimately consummated, that may have repercussions...
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
TNT Turns Primetime Spotlight on 'The Match' Golf Event
Iconic pro golfer Tiger Woods heads up the lineup for TNT’s The Match charity golf event on Saturday (December 10), which will be played under the lights in primetime. The network’s seventh iteration of the event from Florida -- which will also be simulcast on TBS, truTV and HLN -- pits pro golfers Woods and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole exhibition event. The event marks Woods' return to The Match since appearing in 2020 and his first time since he suffered major leg injuries in a car crash in 2021. (opens in new tab) Woods also appeared in the inaugural The Match event in 2018.
Al Michaels Is Not a Fan of the Rams’ P.A. Announcer
Amazon Prime's play-by-play guy calls out SoFi Stadium’s chant on TNF.
CBS News Gets Brittney Griner Scoop
CBS News broke the Brittney Griner release story, according to CNN Reliable Sources, and had been aware of the prisoner swap involving the basketball star and Viktor Bout for days. CBS News reported that it had "learned last Thursday that the Griner-for-Bout swap was in the offing but agreed to a White House request to hold the reporting because officials expressed grave concern about the fragility of the then-emerging deal."
The Match 2022: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
It won't have the venom of Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods, but The Match featuring Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas should have stellar golf.
Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Tackles Primetime Crown
ESPN continued its strong fall season ratings run, topping the primetime ratings chart for the third consecutive week. The sports network averaged 2.3 million viewers during the week of November 28 to December 4 to beat out second-place Fox News Channel, which averaged 1.9 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen.
