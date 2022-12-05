Read full article on original website
The 20 Best K-Pop Releases Of 2022
Years from now, the world will look at 2022 as a transformative year for K-pop. Girl groups dominated — selling millions of albums, topping South Korea's digital music charts and gaining significant global attention. K-pop's 4th gen found their footing and emerged as a commanding force in the industry. Rookie girl groups broke through the noise, scoring major hits by eschewing tired girl-crush trends and being unapologetically themselves (some even pioneering their own genres along the way). Meanwhile, established acts surprised us by embracing a myriad of soundscapes, from glitchy house to mesmeric R&B to languid power ballads.
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Lizzo Brought A Punky Fauxhawk To The Red Carpet
Over the past few months, Lizzo has officially transformed into a punk-goth icon. She wore black lipstick and a fake lip ring to the 2022 VMAs in August, wore a mullet for her October Vanity Fair cover shoot, and has experimented with witchy black eye makeup. Now, Lizzo has made another daring hair move: At Tuesday night’s People's Choice Awards, she arrived with a voluminous mohawk and a dramatic Alexander McQueen patchwork gown.
TikTok's Wednesday Dance Trend Is Giving '80s Band The Cramps A Second Life
The most animated Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams ever gets in Netflix’s Wednesday comes in episode four, when the titular character attends her boarding school Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave ‘N ball. Donned in a black, tiered organza gown with her signature braids pinned up around her head, she delivers an incredible dance scene to the groovy, psychobilly tune of The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck.”
MAC Cosmetics Debuts Iconic Whitney Houston-Inspired Collection
While fans await Sony’s biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody set to premiere on December 23, MAC Cosmetics has launched a limited-edition collection in honor of the late music icon, Whitney Houston. The assortment celebrates the singer’s timeless beauty looks with 12 pieces that epitomize the sophisticated glam and ultimate femininity exuded by the singer. Tap ahead for more details about this collection, available at MAC and Macy’s, both online and in-store, starting December 8.
Måneskin Covers Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans”
The beautiful thing about covers is the artistic clash of two people we love; a way for an artist to pay tribute to another artist in the most reliable form of flattery: mimicry! Not only is it the sincerest form of flattery, but bands who cover popular artists make headlines: Just ask Olivia Rodrigo, whose tour was earmarked by a slew of headlines about her covering no less than a dozen songs from artists like Avril Lavigne and Natalie Imbruglia.
GWYNETH PALTROW’S BEST ‘90S FASHION MOMENTS
The Hollywood star was in one of the most high-profile relationships (with Brad Pitt) and starred in countless blockbuster films (like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Great Expectations, Emma, and Shakespeare in Love).But she was also known for her effortlessly chic red carpet looks and timeless off-duty 'fits. READ MORE. NYLON'S...
NYLON Daily Newsletter: December 6, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 6, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “CARAMEL KIM" IS BACK BY POPULAR INTERNET DEMAND. Over the weekend, Kardashian confirmed that “caramel Kim” is officially back,...
Kim Petras Gets Ready for the British Fashion Awards
On Monday evening, the fashion world flocked to London for the 2022 Fashion Awards, the U.K.’s answer to the CFDA Awards. There, stars like Florence Pugh, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rita Ora, and more, turned out their most daring looks to celebrate the most exciting names in fashion. Among them: pop...
