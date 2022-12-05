The beautiful thing about covers is the artistic clash of two people we love; a way for an artist to pay tribute to another artist in the most reliable form of flattery: mimicry! Not only is it the sincerest form of flattery, but bands who cover popular artists make headlines: Just ask Olivia Rodrigo, whose tour was earmarked by a slew of headlines about her covering no less than a dozen songs from artists like Avril Lavigne and Natalie Imbruglia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO