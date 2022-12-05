Four people recognized for aiding Denver Police officer after motorcycle crash

The Denver Police Department has recognized four men who intervened to stop a motorcycle crash that injured an officer from potentially turning even worse.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on July 21, traffic Officer Anthony Pequeno tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation while going north on Interstate 25 when a malfunction in his motorcycle caused him to crash into the concrete median. The wreck pinned him under his bike in the fast left lane of traffic.

Three drivers, Hector Araujo, Jr., Vincent Plaskey and Austin Mackay used their own cars to form a barrier between Pequeno and highway traffic. While they gave aid, Department of Corrections sergeant Robert Pressley, who was passing by, stopped and used medical supplies he had in his car until paramedics arrived.

“It's been a long road so far. But I've had the road because of these wonderful people and what they've done,” Pequeno said at a ceremony recognizing the four men’s actions.

Pequeno has been able to return to work with light duties.

On Monday morning the four each received a Bill Daniels Neighborhood Neighborhood Hero award from the Daniels Fund and Community Hero awards from the police department.

The Daniels Fund is a charitable organization that provides grants, scholarships and funding for ethics-based education initiatives.

“The work that these four gentlemen did to protect Officer Pequeno is truly inspiring,” said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, “And lets us know that certainly there are a lot of good and thoughtful people in the world out there; that we’re all in this together.”