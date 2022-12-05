Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Yale Daily News
Yale alum leads protest against University vaccine policy
A crowd of about 30 New Haven residents and Yale affiliates gathered on the New Haven Green on Friday to protest Yale’s COVID-19 bivalent booster mandate for students. The protest was organized by TeamReality CT, an activist group dedicated to pushing back against vaccine mandates across various universities. The group submitted a letter to Yale University President Peter Salovey demanding an end to the mandate and accusing the University of “medical experimentation” on its students.
yale.edu
Retiring Dr. Louise-Marie Dembry Looking to Reconnect
On December 31, 2022, Louise-Marie Dembry, MD, MS, MBA, FACP, FSHEA, FIDSA, will ring in a New Year, and a new life. That’s the day she’s retiring from her long and successful career as a hospital epidemiologist. “My career has been a series of doing things I said...
darientimes.com
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac agrees to $2.5 million settlement in COVID tuition refund case
Quinnipiac University preliminarily agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by two former students that sought refunds for tuition and other expenses during the school’s shift to online learning in March 2020. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, former students Zoey Metzner and Dominic Gravino, filed a motion...
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
zip06.com
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members
The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
TODAY.com
With antisemitism on the rise, one school district voted to 'delete' Jewish holidays
A school board in Farmington, Connecticut is reversing its controversial decision to “delete” Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Jewish faith’s holiest holidays, as days off on the schools' academic calendar. The move comes after protest from the community and weeks of criticism that drew a spotlight...
CT’s ‘clean slate law’ faces delay, and supporters yearn for answers
Full implementation of the CT law, which will erase misdemeanors and certain felonies from some people’s records, is pushed to late 2023.
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
thenexthoops.com
No easy way forward for Connecticut without Azzi Fudd
Connecticut sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, the school announced on Tuesday. During the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Notre Dame, a teammate fell on Fudd’s right knee. Fudd exited the game to the locker room after the collision, appearing to hyperextend her knee. She returned for a few minutes in the second quarter, but was not moving well; she did not return to play in the second half.
Yale Daily News
Nearly two years after the murder of a Yale grad student, Pan faces evidence in court
On Monday morning, family and friends of the late Kevin Jiang ENV ’22 squeezed into courtroom benches for the probable cause hearing they have been anticipating for months. Just feet in front of them sat Qinxuan Pan – a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher charged with murdering Jiang in February 2021. The hearing took place before State Superior Court Judge Jon Alander LAW ’78 in the Chapel Street courthouse. In probable cause hearings this week, the state aims to convince Alander that there is sufficient evidence linking Pan to the murder. If Alander agrees, prosecutors can proceed with the criminal case.
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
wiltonbulletin.com
IKEA, Yale Whiffenpoofs team for Christmas concert, buffet in New Haven Friday
The end of 2022 into 2023 will have the Whiffenpoofs, Yale University’s hundred-year-old acapella group, jet setting to performances across the country. But first, the group — which boasts alumni members from Cole Porter to George H.W. Bush’s father, Prescott Bush — will head just a mile or two across town to Long Wharf, where they’ll perform as part of IKEA’s Julbord feast Friday.
Yale Daily News
Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street
New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
New Haveners Hit Doors For Georgia Run-off
A New Haven knock came on many Georgia voters’ doors Tuesday as history hung in the balance. Darryl Brackeen Jr. and Jayuan Carter made that knock as part of a brigade seeking to turn out the vote for Democrat Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election that will determine whether Democrats have 50 or 51 seats in the U.S. Senate for the next two years — and whether they’ll be able to control committees and pass legislation without needing a vice-presidential tie-breaking vote or concessions to a single hold-out senator.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
NECN
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: How to tell the difference between RSV and the flu
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — RSV and the flu are both circulating. How to tell the difference? Flu hospitalizations are doubling week over week, and a shortage in primary care physicians is affecting care this flu season. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and...
