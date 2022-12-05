Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate's full-bodied blow-dry was the perfect backdrop to her Lotus Flower Tiara
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been wedded to bouncy brunette curls her whole royal life. When Kate chooses to wear her hair down for public appearances, it's nearly always styled in an iteration of this signature style, being centre or side parted, with glossy loose curls (as below). Ergo, her entirely different hairstyle displayed at yesterday's Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace was a real head-turner.
Harper's Bazaar
How Wednesday's Joy Sunday Crafted an It Girl from Scratch
There's a new Queen Bee that everybody is buzzing about. In her breakout role, actress Joy Sunday takes on Bianca Barclay in Tim Burton's Wednesday, the Netflix dramedy that reimagines the eerie universe of the Addams family through the morose lens of its eldest daughter, the titular Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). Besides breathing new life into the beloved Addams clan, the show also spawns a fresh crop of occult characters, a social class of so-called 'outcasts' with supernatural abilities. Reigning above them all is Sunday's Bianca, a charming siren and the most popular girl at Nevermore Academy, the gothic boarding school where mysteries abound.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Is Captivating in a Faux-Fur Coat and an LBD
No one does glamour quite like Hailey Bieber. The Rhode founder pulled off a captivating street style moment last night in New York City, where she wore a black monochromatic look almost completely made of Saint Laurent pieces. For the base of her outfit, Hailey opted for a black jersey...
Taylor Swift to make feature directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures
Searchlight Pictures is giving Swift the opportunity to make her feature directorial debut, it was announced by the studio today. Swift wrote an original script that will be produced by the studio.
Harper's Bazaar
Harlem Season 2 Is All About Black Joy
Prime Video's Harlem will keep you in your feelings. The series, helmed by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Little, Awkward Black Girl), follows the friendship of Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) as they navigate their early 30s in Harlem. Love, heartbreak, infidelity, sexual questioning—the show touches on all these topics, and its hilarious yet thoughtful approach to the nuances of Black womanhood has made it a hit with audiences and critics.
Harper's Bazaar
Chanel Makes Its First Foray Into Senegal
It was a few minutes before sunset on the gleaming steps of a former courthouse in Dakar, and Pharrell Williams had found his wife’s next hairstyle. “Wow,” he said, gesturing towards the woman with her lustrous mahogany hair pulled into a ponytail to reveal that she had dyed the underside a delicate cornsilk. Helen Lasichanh, Williams’s long-time partner and wife of ten years, nodded in appreciation, and her sequined slate gray Chanel jumpsuit glistened in the lingering sherbet sun. “The next time you see me…” and gestured at the woman’s hair and her own, suggesting an imminent makeover.
Harper's Bazaar
Serena Williams Just Launched Her First Wellness Brand With Everyday Athletes In Mind
After her unforgettable final tennis match earlier this year at the U.S. Open, it was clear that legendary athlete Serena Williams is ready to pursue new challenges. “All I have done is work for literally my whole life, and I just started exploring this freedom. When people retire from tennis, everyone always says they’re free. So I guess I’m free now,” Williams tells BAZAAR.com. In an expression of that creative freedom, the athlete has already created a number of companies, including her fashion brand S by Serena, fine jewelry line Serena Williams Jewelry, and capitalist firm Serena Ventures.
