Eugene A. "Gene" Gosselin 79, of North Smithfield, died Dec. 6, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of Jeannine (Cardin) Gosselin, whom he fondly referred to as his angel in life. They were married Sept. 5, 1964, in St. Ann's Church, Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Sophie (Petrosky) Gosselin. He lived in North Smithfield his entire life.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO