Valley Breeze
Eugene A. 'Gene' Gosselin – North Smithfield
Eugene A. "Gene" Gosselin 79, of North Smithfield, died Dec. 6, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of Jeannine (Cardin) Gosselin, whom he fondly referred to as his angel in life. They were married Sept. 5, 1964, in St. Ann's Church, Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Sophie (Petrosky) Gosselin. He lived in North Smithfield his entire life.
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
ABC6.com
Missing North Kingstown man found; being treated
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say a missing man was found by an East Greenwich resident just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Police said he was being treated by emergency personnel. There was no immediate update on his condition. 86-year-old Russell Greene went missing on Essex Road just before...
Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January
The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan's operations lost $77 million this year.
Dog abandoned in Portsmouth thriving one year later
The Potter League for Animals said the black and brown dog nicknamed Turkey was suffering from severe health issues and had to be put down.
Meet Raymond, Hopkinton PD’s new compassion dog
The Hopkinton Police Department announced it will soon have a new furry friend on the force.
Valley Breeze
Local Scout Webber creates outdoor classroom at McCourt
CUMBERLAND – Local Boy Scout Lucas Webber, the Minerva Avenue resident and local Christmas lights and music aficionado who’s become locally famous for his displays, has completed a new kind of project. Webber, 16, son of Deborah and Michael Webber, recently completed a new outdoor classroom at his...
Valley Breeze
At the Mancini Center
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs. • Winter Vibes at the Mancini Center will present Ken Marrocco on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. He will perform his “rockin’” Christmas tunes. The Public is invited.
Valley Breeze
N. Smithfiel's Mello appears on Jeopardy
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Tuesday night, North Smithfield’s own Meghan Mello represented her hometown and state as she battled two contestants on the hit television game show, Jeopardy. Mello had a steep challenge in going up against Cris Pannullo, a New Jersey native who ended up losing his...
iheart.com
Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants
Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
ABC6.com
Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
Valley Breeze
Opera Holiday Celebration Sunday
BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present an Opera Holiday Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., presenting tenor David Rivera Bozon, soprano Emma Robertson with pianist Elias Dagher, all artists in Residence. The event will take place at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
ABC6.com
Providence police identify victim in downtown stabbing, search for 3 suspects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police on Thursday identified the victim in the downtown stabbing and are searching for three suspects. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Brandon...
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
35 displaced after Woonsocket complex fire
An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced 35 people in Woonsocket Thursday.
Valley Breeze
Santa will visit Smithfield Dog Park
SMITHFIELD – Santa will visit the Smithfield Dog Park, 353 Farnum Pike, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., delivering some special items for the park. Photos with Santa will be available. Donations are appreciated. Follow all dog park rules and regulations.
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Pushing Forward with New Schools
Middletown is pursuing construction of new school buildings after a Nov. 30 unanimous vote from the School Building Committee approving a combined middle schoolhigh school at the site currently housing Gaudet Middle School. An elementary school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade would come later and be constructed on the former high school property.
Valley Breeze
Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut
WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch. Representatives for Fuji...
Valley Breeze
Ficocelli embraces 'chance to go home' as North Providence's new athletic director
NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the past 26 years as a physical education and health teacher in the Central Falls school district, as well as the last 11 as the high school’s athletic director, Central Falls has truly felt like a second home to Anthony Ficocelli. But next Monday,...
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
