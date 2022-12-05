ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Valley Breeze

Eugene A. 'Gene' Gosselin – North Smithfield

Eugene A. "Gene" Gosselin 79, of North Smithfield, died Dec. 6, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of Jeannine (Cardin) Gosselin, whom he fondly referred to as his angel in life. They were married Sept. 5, 1964, in St. Ann's Church, Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Sophie (Petrosky) Gosselin. He lived in North Smithfield his entire life.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Missing North Kingstown man found; being treated

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say a missing man was found by an East Greenwich resident just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Police said he was being treated by emergency personnel. There was no immediate update on his condition. 86-year-old Russell Greene went missing on Essex Road just before...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Valley Breeze

Local Scout Webber creates outdoor classroom at McCourt

CUMBERLAND – Local Boy Scout Lucas Webber, the Minerva Avenue resident and local Christmas lights and music aficionado who’s become locally famous for his displays, has completed a new kind of project. Webber, 16, son of Deborah and Michael Webber, recently completed a new outdoor classroom at his...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

At the Mancini Center

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs. • Winter Vibes at the Mancini Center will present Ken Marrocco on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. He will perform his “rockin’” Christmas tunes. The Public is invited.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

N. Smithfiel's Mello appears on Jeopardy

NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Tuesday night, North Smithfield’s own Meghan Mello represented her hometown and state as she battled two contestants on the hit television game show, Jeopardy. Mello had a steep challenge in going up against Cris Pannullo, a New Jersey native who ended up losing his...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
iheart.com

Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants

Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Opera Holiday Celebration Sunday

BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present an Opera Holiday Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., presenting tenor David Rivera Bozon, soprano Emma Robertson with pianist Elias Dagher, all artists in Residence. The event will take place at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Valley Breeze

Santa will visit Smithfield Dog Park

SMITHFIELD – Santa will visit the Smithfield Dog Park, 353 Farnum Pike, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., delivering some special items for the park. Photos with Santa will be available. Donations are appreciated. Follow all dog park rules and regulations.
SMITHFIELD, RI
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Pushing Forward with New Schools

Middletown is pursuing construction of new school buildings after a Nov. 30 unanimous vote from the School Building Committee approving a combined middle schoolhigh school at the site currently housing Gaudet Middle School. An elementary school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade would come later and be constructed on the former high school property.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut

WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch. Representatives for Fuji...
WOONSOCKET, RI

