WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December’s first accumulating snow arrives Friday across southern lower Michigan. Even though we are well above average for the date and compared to last year, we don’t have much on the ground to show for it. It’s nearly nonexistent across lower Michigan.
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
wkar.org
Dec. 9, 2022 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the last-minute negotiations of the lame duck legislature. The guest is former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke discussing his political future. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Yue Stella Yu and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
WILX-TV
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is a little over two weeks away and there are many places in Mid-Michigan getting people in the holiday spirit. This includes a new holiday light show at the Cottonwood Campground. This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'
Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
City of Lansing sells portion of North Cemetery
Pretty soon, the land in Lansing's North Cemetery will get a new purpose. Developer VMG construction has been eyeing the location since the group bought the land right next to it.
Jackson has its very own 'Santa', and he wears a kilt
Justin Fairchild is a beekeeper, delivers goods and is also one of Santa’s biggest helpers…in a kilt.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
awesomemitten.com
Finding Holiday Magic at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad
There is just something magical about Christmas at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad in Flint, Michigan. It’s the time of season when you are constantly trying to create memories and magic for your family that hopefully, as they grow or have a family of their own, they will be able to duplicate or look back on fondly.
jtv.tv
Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 12-7-22 | Photo Gallery
Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union & TRUE Community Credit Union. 12-7-2022. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union & TRUE Community Credit Union. 12-7-2022. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
wkar.org
Legislature approves resolution to put Coleman Young statue in U.S. Capitol
The Michigan Legislature has taken a key step toward placing a new statue representing the state in the U.S. Capitol. The Legislature has adopted a resolution to replace a statue of Lewis Cass with one of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. The Cass statue is one of two in...
Reportedly 5 Bodies We Found Since May Near Lake Mead In Michigan, and Apparently It’s Also Very Haunted
Not sure I’d personally investigate around there...
