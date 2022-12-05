ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 8, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December’s first accumulating snow arrives Friday across southern lower Michigan. Even though we are well above average for the date and compared to last year, we don’t have much on the ground to show for it. It’s nearly nonexistent across lower Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Dec. 9, 2022 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD

The panel discusses the last-minute negotiations of the lame duck legislature. The guest is former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke discussing his political future. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Yue Stella Yu and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is a little over two weeks away and there are many places in Mid-Michigan getting people in the holiday spirit. This includes a new holiday light show at the Cottonwood Campground. This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show...
LANSING, MI
People

Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
awesomemitten.com

Finding Holiday Magic at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad​

There is just something magical about Christmas at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad in Flint, Michigan. It’s the time of season when you are constantly trying to create memories and magic for your family that hopefully, as they grow or have a family of their own, they will be able to duplicate or look back on fondly.
FLINT, MI
jtv.tv

Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 12-7-22 | Photo Gallery

Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union & TRUE Community Credit Union. 12-7-2022. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Lights of Love at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Sponsored by American 1 Credit Union & TRUE Community Credit Union. 12-7-2022. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
SAGINAW, MI

