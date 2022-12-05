The most popular souvenir at the Original Vienna Snow Globe Factory and Museum—AKA Original Wiener Schneekugelmanufaktur—is, as you might guess, a snowman. And though some choose to shake his watery chamber to get the full effect, that’s actually a misguided technique. Rather, to experience the real magic of a schneekugel, flip it over, and wait for the flecks to pool. Then turn it right side up, and watch the confetti float down languidly, bathing your snowman in his own personal blizzard. (The fact that the blizzard is theoretically made of the snowman’s flesh is probably best ignored.)

