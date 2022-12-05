Read full article on original website
These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023
Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
France Officially Bans People From Owning Themselves by Flying Instead of Taking Fast, Convenient Trains
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. France can officially ban commercial flights along three corridors after getting European Commission approval on Friday, according to various press reports. The country is also pursuing measures to limit the usage of private jets in the country which are far more polluting on a per-passenger basis than commercial planes.
A Boutique Hotel Reopens in West Hollywood After a Dapper Revamp
The reborn Palihouse West Hollywood has 95 stylish rooms, a new sushi bar, and a jaunty perspective. The intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando is wild at rush hour, a maelstrom of cars desperate to find some secret route through the crush of West Hollywood traffic, burning rubber to get to the next red light as fast as they can. So much the better, then, to be three stories above it, on the stylish deck of a suite at the new Palihouse West Hollywood, drinking in crisp winter air and crispier sparkling sake from Mezzanine Sushi downstairs.
Palm Springs Is Having a Brewery Renaissance
The Coachella Valley—also known as Greater Palm Springs—is recognized for its desert resort cities, mid-century modern architecture, golf courses, and one of the largest music festivals in the country. Maybe you’ve heard of it?. But amid the obvious reasons to visit this SoCal valley in the Colorado...
For the Ultimate Holiday Snow Globe, Go Straight to the Viennese Source
The most popular souvenir at the Original Vienna Snow Globe Factory and Museum—AKA Original Wiener Schneekugelmanufaktur—is, as you might guess, a snowman. And though some choose to shake his watery chamber to get the full effect, that’s actually a misguided technique. Rather, to experience the real magic of a schneekugel, flip it over, and wait for the flecks to pool. Then turn it right side up, and watch the confetti float down languidly, bathing your snowman in his own personal blizzard. (The fact that the blizzard is theoretically made of the snowman’s flesh is probably best ignored.)
This Brand New Cruise Ship Features a First-of-Its-Kind Thrill Ride
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
This So-Darn-Cute Netherlands City Looks Like It’s Made of Gingerbread Houses
While Amsterdam gets an almost-overabundance of attention, another city sits nearby, quietly majestic in its splendor. Located just shy of one hour south via one of the Netherlands’ super convenient trains is The Hague—a city that’s small in size, but is so charming it’s as if each house could have been constructed from gingerbread.
Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain
Why the Price of Your Wine-By-The-Glass Might Be Going Up
If you thought your wine was safe from rising prices, guess again. Inflation and its related side effects are spilling into the glass, and you may see its impacts at your favorite restaurants and bars. “Inflation really hit us hard this year. We held off as long as we could,...
Airbnb Announces Plan to Crack Down on New Year's Eve Parties
It feels like a holiday doesn't go past without Airbnb announcing what it will do to ensure you aren't using its home-sharing network to throw a party. That will not change on New Year's Eve. Airbnb has announced measures aimed at cracking down on individuals who rent homes to throw a party to ring in the new year. The company says the preventive measures are based on "a successful trial last year."
Look Inside Architect Santiago Calatrava's Stunning New Church at 9/11 Site
A incredible new beauty has just been unveiled in the Big Apple. Work is finally completed on the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, which was designed by famed international architect Santiago Calatrava. Located at the historic 9/11 site, the church is a marvelous sight of both art...
Kiss Zoom Holidays Goodbye—It's Time for the Revenge Family Reunion
The Canceled Family Reunions of the Pandemic™ were painful. Fire halls and picnic shelters across the country sat empty, just waiting to witness an awkward conversation between Boomer relatives and their Gen Z descendants. Deposits were lost. Casseroles went unbaked. And, devastatingly, loved ones passed away without a chance to see their extended relatives again. The pandemic took many things from us, but time with family was one of the most poignant losses.
New Yorkers Are the Ultimate Late-Night McDonald's Snackers, Report Shows
The end of the year is fast approaching, but while you're probably expecting a Spotify Wrapped, you may not have known that your McDonald's habits were also under annual review. McDonald's couldn't say no to the opportunity to celebrate its fans across the country, and released the second edition of...
$10 Deal: ‘Meat and three’ is a perfect 10 at Bob’s Barksdale
These days, the “meat and three” is almost always a “meat and two,” unless you want to pay extra for another side. Not so at Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown.
