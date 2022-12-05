BBC has acquired the U.S. comedies Our Flag Means Death, starring and executive produced by Taika Waititi, and Search Party, both of which will land on BBC iPlayer in 2023. From creator and showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer Waititi, Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. Bonnet and his crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas, but his fortune changes after a fateful run-in with Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi.

