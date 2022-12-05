Read full article on original website
HollywoodLife
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
World Screen News
Sky Studios Adds to Drama Team
Sky Studios has made two new appointments to its drama team as it looks to increase the investment and scale of Sky original dramas. Katherine Butler, most recently creative director at The Ink Factory, has been tapped as director of commissioning for drama, while Adrian Sturges, an independent freelance producer, has been hired as an executive producer.
World Screen News
Korean Short Film Lands Series Adaptation
Viddsee Studios is adapting the Korean short film Human Form into a series called Alienated for launch on Mediacorp’s platforms in Singapore next year. The six-part show is being produced by Viddsee Studios alongside Korean filmmaker Doyeon Noh, the creator of Human Form. The viral short follows an 18-year-old girl, struggling with societal pressures, as she strikes a deal with an unusual entity that allows her to experience different lives through alternate universes.
World Screen News
POP Channels’ Francesca Newington to Receive TV Kids Pioneer Award
Francesca Newington, director of POP Channels at Narrative Entertainment, will be honored with the TV Kids Pioneer Award at the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, 2023. Newington oversees content acquisitions, programming and development strategy across the U.K. linear channels POP, Tiny Pop and POP Max,...
Deseret News
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Scores Raft of Sales in Benelux
Beyond Rights has scored a slew of new deals for more than 600 hours with broadcasters in Benelux, including Discovery, Disney, SBS and more. Among the new deals, Discovery licensed season three of Flipping Bangers, as well as the last three seasons of Abandoned Engineering, for its regional footprint. Disney,...
World Screen News
wiip Options The Lemon
Independent studio wiip has optioned the rights to develop a TV adaptation of The Lemon, the culinary-inspired debut novel from S.E. Boyd, a pseudonym created by authors Alessandra Lusardi, Kevin Alexander and Joe Keohane. In The Lemon, John Doe, a universally adored host of a culinary travel show, is found...
World Screen News
Freedom Scripted Makes Two Senior Hires
As part of its plans to scale up the company, the Glasgow-based producer Freedom Scripted has added two executives to its senior team. Nancy Napper Canter has been appointed development executive, tasked with further expanding Freedom Scripted’s slate of diverse stories. As a mentor for the Channel 4 4Screenwriting program, Napper Canter will also act as a driving force for discovering, supporting and bringing in new writers to television drama.
LA3C Festival Celebrates Los Angeles Artistry, Culture
A new festival designed to celebrate Los Angeles and its sense of community will debut Dec. 10 at L.A. State Historic Park. Dubbed LA3C — short for Los Angeles, Capital of Culture & Creativity — the festival, which was developed by Variety parent company PMC, will feature a vibrant mix of music, art, food and live experiences. LA3C chief executive officer Juan Mora says the goal is to capture the unique spirit of the city that calls Hollywood home. “There’s no event at this scale that brings the versatility of Los Angeles to one place or one space like LA3C,”...
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Studio 100 Media
Studio 100 Media’s slate features Vegesaurs, a preschool series set in a prehistoric world populated by creatures such as Tricarrotops and Pea-Rexes. “Vegesaurs is a fresh and unique take on the dinosaur genre with characters you can only find in this show,” says Vanessa Windhager, sales executive. She adds, “Vegetables and fruits were never so much fun!”
World Screen News
Sandra Stern Promoted at Lionsgate
Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group. A key member of the company’s senior management team for nearly 20 years, Stern has helped to guide Lionsgate’s television business to record-breaking revenue growth during nearly every year of her tenure. She helped lead the studio’s television business to unprecedented success this year, with a record 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons.
World Screen News
AsiaPac Perspectives: ITV Studios’ Augustus Dulgaro
Augustus Dulgaro, executive VP of distribution for the Asia Pacific at ITV Studios, shares with World Screen Newsflash his views on content trends across the region. ITV Studios is on the show floor at Asia TV Forum this week showcasing its extensive slate of non-scripted formats, factual offerings and drama series.
World Screen News
HBO Max Launches on Prime Video in the U.S.
Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have struck a deal that sees HBO Max once again become available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of premium content and an expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.
World Screen News
BBC Acquires Hit U.S. Comedies
BBC has acquired the U.S. comedies Our Flag Means Death, starring and executive produced by Taika Waititi, and Search Party, both of which will land on BBC iPlayer in 2023. From creator and showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer Waititi, Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. Bonnet and his crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas, but his fortune changes after a fateful run-in with Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi.
