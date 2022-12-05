Read full article on original website
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
World Screen News
Leading Asian Producers Talk Trends at AAAs Conference
Producers and directors of some of the titles in the running for best drama at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs) Gala Final in Singapore weighed in on the storytelling process and scripted trends at a panel today moderated by World Screen’s Mansha Daswani. The panel at the National...
World Screen News
Disney Branded TV Extends Deal with Tim Federle
Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Chorus Boy currently has five Emmy Award nominations for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, created and executive produced by Federle, and eight for Better Nate Than Ever, a film that he wrote, directed and executive produced based on his own best-selling novel.
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Scores Raft of Sales in Benelux
Beyond Rights has scored a slew of new deals for more than 600 hours with broadcasters in Benelux, including Discovery, Disney, SBS and more. Among the new deals, Discovery licensed season three of Flipping Bangers, as well as the last three seasons of Abandoned Engineering, for its regional footprint. Disney,...
World Screen News
Liar Being Localized for Malaysia’s Astro
All3Media International has signed a scripted format deal for the Malaysian channel Astro to get a localized version of the Two Brothers Pictures drama Liar. Produced by Double Vision, the Malaysian adaption is expected to air in March next year and will premiere on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO. All3Media International has acquired the rights to the finished Malaysian series.
World Screen News
Twenty Five Twenty One Takes Top Drama at AAAs
The Gala Final of the Asian Academy Creative Awards took place in Singapore tonight, with the CJ ENM series Twenty Five Twenty One from South Korea landing the best drama win. Korea also triumphed in the best actor in a leading role category, with Jung Hae-In winning for Netflix’s D.P., while best actress went to Jodi Chrissie Sta. Maria for ABS-CBN’s The Broken Marriage Vow. Taiwan took both best supporting role categories for Wu Kang-Ren in Netflix’s Light the Night and Liou Yiin-Shang in Tzu Chi Culture and Communication Foundation’s Still Me.
World Screen News
Korean Short Film Lands Series Adaptation
Viddsee Studios is adapting the Korean short film Human Form into a series called Alienated for launch on Mediacorp’s platforms in Singapore next year. The six-part show is being produced by Viddsee Studios alongside Korean filmmaker Doyeon Noh, the creator of Human Form. The viral short follows an 18-year-old girl, struggling with societal pressures, as she strikes a deal with an unusual entity that allows her to experience different lives through alternate universes.
World Screen News
Banijay Options CJ ENM’s The Genius Game
Banijay has inked an option deal for CJ ENM’s survival game-show format The Genius Game for adaptation in the U.K., Denmark and Norway. Players in The Genius Game are chosen based on their social IQ, charisma, charm and intelligence to challenge their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty in battles of intelligence and manipulation. Remarkable Entertainment, Mastiff TV Denmark and Mastiff TV Norway are attached to produce the U.K., Denmark and Norway versions, respectively.
World Screen News
Jetpack Inks Deals for 269 Half-Hours Across Asia
Jetpack Distribution has signed deals across Asia for 269 half-hours of shows with Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, GRT Children’s Channel, Da Vinci, Astro and ETV Bal Bharat. Warner Bros. Discovery picked up the rights to air season one of Mechamato on Cartoon Network and seasons one...
World Screen News
The World According to Grandpa to Feature First Deaf Character
The World According to Grandpa, currently airing on Channel 5’s preschool strand Milkshake!, is set to feature its first Deaf character in an episode debuting December 11. The new character, Alfred, wears a visible hearing aid and uses British Sign Language (BSL) to communicate. Milkshake! and Saffron Cherry Productions worked closely with sign-language experts and Red Bee Media to ensure the BSL was translated correctly into animated form.
World Screen News
Little Angel Launches on Kidoodle.TV
English-language episodes of Moonbug Entertainment’s preschool series Little Angel have launched on Kidoodle.TV for the U.S. and Canada and will roll out in other territories soon. The animated series explores the reality of growing up through the adventures of Baby John and his family and features upbeat songs and...
World Screen News
Fremantle & Astro Strike Family Feud Deal
Malaysian entertainment provider Astro has signed a deal with Fremantle to be the home of Family Feud Malaysia and produce multilingual versions of the format. Production on Family Feud Malaysia is set to begin soon, with a premiere slated for mid-2023 on Astro. Adaptations of the format have already seen success across Asia in China, India, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Vietnam.
World Screen News
Wendy Darke Talks Predators
True to Nature, founded by former BBC Natural History Unit chief Wendy Darke, has been elevating wildlife filmmaking since its formation, tapping into the needs of a wealth of new commissioners in this segment. With Predators, for Sky Nature and Netflix, the team at True to Nature looked to bring a new perspective to the stories of five apex predators—polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, pumas in Chile, lions in Botswana and cheetahs in Tanzania—with innovative filming and storytelling techniques, and narration via acclaimed British actor Tom Hardy. Darke tells TV Real Weekly about the new series, which premieres December 11.
World Screen News
Tim Bertioli to Lead UKTV Media Services
UKTV has appointed Tim Bertioli as its new director of media services, taking on responsibility for the technology and operations teams. Bertioli is tasked with delivering the strategy for UKTV channel operations while working within the global context of BBC Studios. UKTV’s technology team is responsible for delivering transformative changes across the business, while the operations team encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, from presentation scheduling to cloud media operations.
World Screen News
The Fittest Pensioner Travels to Italy
Armoza Formats’ The Fittest Pensioner is headed to Italy for a local adaptation by Colorado Films. In The Fittest Pensioner, ten of the nation’s most in shape seniors move into a home together for a competition where they will face multiple mental and physical challenges. The format was originally created and produced by Montreux Film and premiered on TV2 in Norway.
World Screen News
POP Channels’ Francesca Newington to Receive TV Kids Pioneer Award
Francesca Newington, director of POP Channels at Narrative Entertainment, will be honored with the TV Kids Pioneer Award at the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, 2023. Newington oversees content acquisitions, programming and development strategy across the U.K. linear channels POP, Tiny Pop and POP Max,...
World Screen News
Nippon TV & Envision’s CONNECTED Lands U.S. Option
Tomorrow Studios has optioned CONNECTED: The Homebound Detective, the Japanese crime drama format from Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV, for a U.S. adaptation. Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV will co-produce the U.S. version with Tomorrow Studios. The scripted format follows an agoraphobic young man who finds a tribe of online sleuths after being laid off, eventually being enlisted by local authorities to help solve crimes.
World Screen News
AsiaPac Perspectives: Fremantle’s Ganesh Rajaram
Ganesh Rajaram, general manager and executive VP of sales for Asia at Fremantle and soon-to-be CEO of the company’s Asian and Latin American businesses, offers up his perspectives on distribution trends across the region. Rajaram was tapped as CEO of Asia and Latin America at Fremantle earlier this week....
World Screen News
IMDA Unveils Fund for Virtual Production Adoption
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching a S$5 million ($3.7 million) fund to assist local companies in developing virtual production capabilities. The Virtual Production Innovation Fund was unveiled at the opening ceremony at Asia TV Forum in Singapore this morning. It consists of efforts to develop talent...
World Screen News
Asia TV Forum Opens in Singapore
Some 4,000 delegates are on-site in Singapore for Asia TV Forum & Market, marking the event’s in-person return following a three-year hiatus amid the pandemic. This is the 23rd edition of RX Global’s Asia-focused conference and market. “So much has changed globally since we last met here in December 2019 to celebrate ATF’s 20th anniversary,” said Chien-Ee Yeh, the president of RX Global Asia Pacific, at this morning’s opening ceremony. Delegates are attending from 60 markets, he noted. “While many of us have gotten used to a new normal of doing business online over the past few years, it is apparent that the spark and excitement of interactions and unique relationships in-person, especially with new connections, cannot be fully replicated with a digital market,” he continued.
