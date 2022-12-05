True to Nature, founded by former BBC Natural History Unit chief Wendy Darke, has been elevating wildlife filmmaking since its formation, tapping into the needs of a wealth of new commissioners in this segment. With Predators, for Sky Nature and Netflix, the team at True to Nature looked to bring a new perspective to the stories of five apex predators—polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, pumas in Chile, lions in Botswana and cheetahs in Tanzania—with innovative filming and storytelling techniques, and narration via acclaimed British actor Tom Hardy. Darke tells TV Real Weekly about the new series, which premieres December 11.

