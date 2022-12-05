Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
Eater
Seven Openings From Las Vegas’s Recent Restaurant Boom That You Need to Know About
December is here and restaurants all over the Las Vegas Valley are angling to squeeze in their openings before the year ends. The result is about a 10-day span in which seven restaurants are opening just before the holiday rush. Among them, a rooftop bar, a European-inspired party spot, a Summerlin brunch eatery, and a dart bar. Here are all the major restaurant openings you need to know about.
Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
jammin1057.com
Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022; See Which Vegas Restaurant Ranks 99
Whether you call yourself a “foodie” or a person who just likes to eat… This is going to be of interest to you. We have waited with anticipation for the return of Yelp‘s 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants 2022 article. People from across the U.S. rated...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows
Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
vegasonlyentertainment.com
Christmas Carnival, Musical and Rooftop Igloo
CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES 2023 RETURN TO RESORTS WORLD: On. the one-year anniversary of the debut of Carrie Underwood’s hit production, “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Theatre, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar has announced her much-anticipated return will commence on June 21, 2023, with dates through Dec. 9.
cwlasvegas.com
Echo and Rig serves up butcher in a box
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for the perfect gift for a chef in your life, consider giving a little "steak-cation" this holiday season. Echo & Rig is now delivering "Butcher in a Box." Chef Sam Marvin joined us to talk about what you can find.
vegas24seven.com
The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022
The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022. Vegas Family Guide curates local map of light displays for the 12th year. Photos of homes submitted to The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back. For 12 years Vegas Family Guide has worked...
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
Aerosmith cancels final 2 Las Vegas Strip shows
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aerosmith announced on Wednesday that they are canceling their remaining two Las Vegas shows. The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The first two, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were canceled due to lead singer Steven Tyler being ill. Now, […]
Child stars from ‘The Cowboys’ promote John Wayne cocktail book
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 50 years since the John Wayne movie “The Cowboys” was released. Some of the actors who starred alongside “The Duke” in that movie when they were children are in Las Vegas this week. Some of the cast members are appearing at the Cowboy Christmas event at the Las Vegas […]
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino
STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
Minnesota Cowboy Severely Hurt At World Finals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota cowboy remains hospitalized after suffering severe injuries following a bull riding accident. There is a GoFundMe seeing an outpouring of support for the family of Reid Oftedahl of Raymond. Reid sustained several injuries while competing in the National Finals Rodeo on Friday...
Fox5 KVVU
Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
Las Vegas residents enjoy opening day of the winter season at Lee Canyon Resort
On Wednesday, Lee Canyon celebrated the start of the winter season. However, the resort anticipates a large storm this weekend that will bring them a lot of the real stuff.
Jalopnik
Uber Robotaxis Go Live In Las Vegas
Uber robotaxis are live in Las Vegas, marking the first time that Uber is offering app users rides in autonomous vehicles in a major U.S. city. But the ride-hailing service is not debuting a fleet of its own robotaxis, and, instead, is partnering up with Motional for a 10-year agreement that will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada, before expanding to other major cities throughout America.
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
MGM Grand Sold, Insane Vegas Fees & How to Avoid Them, New Airport Passenger Record & $1M Bar Tab!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the sale of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay plus crazy new fees in Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Mountain lion euthanized after being captured in northwest Las Vegas valley
The Nevada Department of Wilderness has confirmed that the mountain lion spotted in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood has been euthanized after being captured on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0