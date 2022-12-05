ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

Seven Openings From Las Vegas’s Recent Restaurant Boom That You Need to Know About

December is here and restaurants all over the Las Vegas Valley are angling to squeeze in their openings before the year ends. The result is about a 10-day span in which seven restaurants are opening just before the holiday rush. Among them, a rooftop bar, a European-inspired party spot, a Summerlin brunch eatery, and a dart bar. Here are all the major restaurant openings you need to know about.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegasonlyentertainment.com

Christmas Carnival, Musical and Rooftop Igloo

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES 2023 RETURN TO RESORTS WORLD: On. the one-year anniversary of the debut of Carrie Underwood’s hit production, “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Theatre, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar has announced her much-anticipated return will commence on June 21, 2023, with dates through Dec. 9.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Echo and Rig serves up butcher in a box

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for the perfect gift for a chef in your life, consider giving a little "steak-cation" this holiday season. Echo & Rig is now delivering "Butcher in a Box." Chef Sam Marvin joined us to talk about what you can find.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022. Vegas Family Guide curates local map of light displays for the 12th year. Photos of homes submitted to The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back. For 12 years Vegas Family Guide has worked...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle

Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Aerosmith cancels final 2 Las Vegas Strip shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aerosmith announced on Wednesday that they are canceling their remaining two Las Vegas shows. The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The first two, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were canceled due to lead singer Steven Tyler being ill. Now, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino

STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KROC News

Minnesota Cowboy Severely Hurt At World Finals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota cowboy remains hospitalized after suffering severe injuries following a bull riding accident. There is a GoFundMe seeing an outpouring of support for the family of Reid Oftedahl of Raymond. Reid sustained several injuries while competing in the National Finals Rodeo on Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jalopnik

Uber Robotaxis Go Live In Las Vegas

Uber robotaxis are live in Las Vegas, marking the first time that Uber is offering app users rides in autonomous vehicles in a major U.S. city. But the ride-hailing service is not debuting a fleet of its own robotaxis, and, instead, is partnering up with Motional for a 10-year agreement that will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada, before expanding to other major cities throughout America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
HENDERSON, NV

