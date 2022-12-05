ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

Top 25 News Photos of 2022

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news events and moments of 2022. Russian troops invaded Ukraine and were met with stronger resistance than they had expected, leaving thousands dead or injured, and sparking an ongoing brutal conflict. Countries around the world grappled with the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Dramatic droughts, floods, and wildfires offered further evidence of our changing climate. The right to abortion was struck down in the United States, setting off massive protests. NASA took its next steps toward human exploration of the moon with its Artemis program, and much more. Here, we present the top 25 news photos of 2022. Be sure to check back throughout the week for more comprehensive stories, presented as “2022: The Year in Photos, Parts 1–3.”

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0W3m_0jY8mdQ000
This image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022, shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way toward Aichi Cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's hometown in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan. To mark 40 days since Amini's death, the crowd defied heightened security measures that were part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. A wave of unrest rocked Iran after the death of 22-year-old Amini on September 16, following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on headscarves and modest clothing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRODB_0jY8mdQ000
One of the first images from NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope: a view of the edge of a nearby young, star-forming region called NGC 3324, in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on JWST, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Called the "Cosmic Cliffs," the region is actually the edge of a gigantic, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, roughly 7,600 light-years away. The cavernous area has been carved from the nebula by the intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from extremely massive, hot, young stars located in the center of the bubble, above the area shown in this image.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SthCH_0jY8mdQ000
Vehicles rest on a bridge in Frick Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following its collapse on January 28, 2022. Rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet (45 meters), while others formed a human chain to help rescue people from a dangling bus. # Gene J. Puskar / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDpuo_0jY8mdQ000
Lau Florit trains his horse for the Sant Joan Festival in Ciutadella, Spain, on June 22, 2022. # Joan Mateu Parra / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDewA_0jY8mdQ000
The eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, part of the Tongan archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, seen from the Himawari 8 weather satellite, on January 15, 2022. The violent volcanic eruption spewed ash 24 miles into the sky, triggered a tsunami, and sent shock waves through the atmosphere that circled the globe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHsny_0jY8mdQ000
People mourn at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. Texas police faced months of angry questions over why it took an hour to neutralize the gunman who murdered 19 small children and two teachers in Uvalde, as video emerged of desperate parents begging officers to storm the school.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEfSH_0jY8mdQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9NKb_0jY8mdQ000
U.S.A. coach Andrea Fuentes swims to rescue U.S.A.'s Anita Alvarez from the bottom of a pool during an incident in the women's Artistic Swimming Solo Free Finals, during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships, at the Alfréd Hajós Swimming Complex, on June 22, 2022. Alvarez had fainted in the pool but recovered after her rescue.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CSU0_0jY8mdQ000
Noah Lyles of Team U.S.A. celebrates winning gold in the men's 200-meter final on day seven of the 2022 World Athletics Championships, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 21, 2022. # Steph Chambers / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GGYy_0jY8mdQ000
A military instructor teaches civilians holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles, during a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on January 30, 2022. At the time, fears were growing about a potential invasion by Russian troops that had massed on Ukraine's border.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpvTo_0jY8mdQ000
Helena, a 53-year-old teacher, stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces attempt to invade the country from several directions, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkp3Q_0jY8mdQ000
People examine the damage after the shelling of a shopping center in Kyiv, on March 21, 2022. Eight people were killed in the attack. # Efrem Lukatsky / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1890_0jY8mdQ000
The body of a Russian serviceman lies in the snow near destroyed Russian military vehicles on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Estimates of the total number of soldiers and civilians killed or injured in the months-long invasion range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8Bw8_0jY8mdQ000
Ukrainians huddle under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee Kyiv by crossing the Irpin River, on March 5, 2022. # Emilio Morenatti / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRuFA_0jY8mdQ000
A man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street on April 6, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a "deliberate massacre" as they occupied and eventually retreated from Bucha, 15.5 miles northwest of Kyiv. Hundreds of bodies were found in the days after Ukrainian forces regained control of the town.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22U3JV_0jY8mdQ000
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Thousands of protesters were detained as security forces cracked down on anti-war demonstrations across the country. # Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhTbQ_0jY8mdQ000
People hold up blank sheets of paper in protest over COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, China, on November 28, 2022. In a country where citizens are closely monitored and censored, blank sheets of paper have become a silent anti-government protest. # Thomas Peter / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqQmn_0jY8mdQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z8FN_0jY8mdQ000
Exposed rock is seen near intake tubes at Hoover Dam, in Boulder City, Nevada, on April 17, 2022. Water levels there have declined dramatically—to lows not seen since the Lake Mead reservoir was filled after its construction—as climate change and growing demand for its water shrink the Colorado River and create many challenges.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQw0U_0jY8mdQ000
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, California, on July 23, 2022. The Oak Fire was one of more than 7,300 wildfires in California this year, and it burned nearly 20,000 acres. # Noah Berger / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Poj0u_0jY8mdQ000
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022, shows the only access to the Matlacha neighborhood destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. # Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6pET_0jY8mdQ000
A son and daughter embrace their father, a COVID-19 patient in the ICU, before his intubation procedure at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, on January 25, 2022. # Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlB2s_0jY8mdQ000
A view of the Earth and the moon is seen on November 28, 2022, by NASA's Orion spacecraft as it reached its maximum distance from Earth during the Artemis I mission, about 268,550 miles away from our home planet. Orion has now traveled farther than any other spacecraft built for humans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4Q4N_0jY8mdQ000
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Montenegro's Danka Kovinić during their 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament women's-singles first-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. Williams was set to take center stage as the competition began; the 23-time Grand Slam winner was preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dqr8x_0jY8mdQ000
Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flyover from the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

2022 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news moments of 2022. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the infamous slap at the Oscars, a protest against vaccine mandates in Canada, and much more. Check back later this week for parts two and three, and be sure to see our earlier “Top 25 News Photos of 2022.”
The Atlantic

This is Who Trump Always Was

Every job has its pros and cons. The good part about reporting on anti-Semitism is that you get to say “I told you so” a lot. The bad part about reporting on anti-Semitism is that you get to say “I told you so” a lot. In...
The Atlantic

The Far Right Is Getting What It Asked For

If you’re looking for a way to understand the right wing’s internet-poisoned, extremist trajectory, one great document is an infamous October 6 tweet from the House Judiciary GOP that read, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” This tweet was likely intended to own the libs by adding Kanye to an informal, Avengers-style list of supposed free-speech warriors and truth tellers—a variation, perhaps, on the sort of viral meme that the Trump camp deployed during the 2016 election. (Remember the “Deplorables”?) It was written in support of the rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, shortly after he wore a White Lives Matter shirt during one of his fashion shows.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine

Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker Is an American Tragedy

Commodity. Chattel. Contraband. Capital. What is a Black body in the South? What is a Black southern man, carted out to work a white-owned field?. It’s impossible today to talk about Black men and white agendas without talking about Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in the runoff election in Georgia. But in order to talk about Walker, I’ve got to start in what may be his actual state of residence, Texas.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

The People Cheering for Humanity’s End

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
The Atlantic

How to Stop the Next World War

Our efforts to help restore the technological prowess of the U.S. military started six years ago in a Pentagon conference room. One of us, a former executive and tech innovator in Silicon Valley, was then serving as the head of the Defense Innovation Board, created to match the needs of the Department of Defense with America’s most advanced technologies. The other was the deputy secretary of defense, reworking the U.S. military’s strategy for the growing competition among the world’s great powers. Though we’d never met before, we quickly realized we had reached the same conclusion: In failing to adapt to the changing character of warfare and great-power competition, America risked setting itself up for a catastrophic defeat.
The Atlantic

The American Soccer Bar Wakes Up

This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. When the Polish team captain Robert Lewandowski stole the ball from Abdulelah Al-Malki in last Saturday’s World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, and went on to score his first goal ever in the tournament, the Poland fans at Cleos Bar and Grill in Chicago erupted in cheers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Atlantic

What the Georgia Runoff Revealed

Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker Is the New Normal

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Win or lose, all the criticisms of Herschel Walker obscure a larger point: The...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Why the Far Right Is Fixated on Drag Queens

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. On Tuesday, a suspect accused of fatally shooting five people at a Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Atlantic

Christine McVie’s Most Miraculous Song

The popular image of Fleetwood Mac is of the band as an unstable molecule, its parts best understood by their place in an ever-changing swirl of connections. The group’s long saga includes marriages and divorces and affairs, departures and firings and returns. Bustling with rumbling blues, painterly folk, and hippie pop, its songs are pleasant blurs from afar, and cathedral-ceiling complex up close.
The Atlantic

Why Did the Oath Keepers Do It?

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. What did the Oath Keepers and other militia groups really think they would achieve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlantic

Give People a Right to Claim Their Innocence

Adnan Syed spent more than two decades in prison before a judge, in September, vacated his murder conviction. The next month, the state’s attorney for Baltimore City told journalists that Syed had been “wrongly convicted” and dropped charges against him. Justice moved slowly in his case: Only recently did an investigation uncover that prosecutors in his trial might have failed to hand over relevant evidence to the defense, and new DNA testing found no traces of Syed on the murder victim’s clothes. Those revelations came years after the popular podcast Serial raised consequential questions about his conviction, which seems to have been a major factor leading to his release from prison. That Syed’s fate followed from his good fortune—attracting the attention of a journalist with a national audience—should not give us faith in our legal system’s ability to sort the innocent from the guilty. Luck is an unreliable defense, but it is often the only hope for falsely accused people. The government has no general obligation to search for truth or, more particularly, exonerating evidence, even though the fate of an innocent person may hinge on whether it is discovered.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Atlantic

Will an Influential Conservative Brain Trust Stand Up to Trump?

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. What’s been your personal experience with...
The Atlantic

The 10 Best Films of 2022

Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
The Atlantic

The Prospect of Prison Time Spoils Far-Right Fantasies

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, faces a prison sentence for doing something on January 6, 2021, that he didn’t specifically plan on doing. Along with a co-defendant, Kelly Meggs, Rhodes was found guilty this week of seditious conspiracy for the Oath Keepers’ efforts to stop the peaceful transfer of power and keep President Donald Trump in the White House. Rhodes, who founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 and gained national prominence during the Trump presidency, was also acquitted of planning in advance to disrupt the certification of the election that day. These seemingly contradictory verdicts show something important: Insurrectionist leaders don’t need to plot out acts of violence in minute detail to be held legally responsible for them, and the rioters who busted into the Capitol must not be the only people to incur criminal penalties.
The Atlantic

Kanye West Finally Says What He Means

What was your line with Kanye West? If you never listened to what he had to say in the first place, you don’t get a medal: The rapper now known as Ye really did, at one time, merit attention for making some of the most forward-thinking art of this century. (Plus he was funny, in an actually-trying-to-be way.)
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy