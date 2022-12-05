Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
The Hollywood Gossip
Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us
Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats. Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking. But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sumit Singh's Family Blasts Jenny Slatten: Get a Separation and GTFO!
On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny’s family met Sumit’s. Previously, Jenny’s daughter and daughter-in-law had spoken to them on the Tell All. Now, they met up in person. Sumit’s mom was of course not there. Christina urged them to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lauryn Shannon: WeTV Forced Me to Go to Therapy After Seeing What Mama June Put Me Through!
Lauryn Shannon has been through an awful lot in her young life. And many of her family’s darkest moments have been televised. So perhaps it’s only right that the network that profited from the Shannon family’s dysfunction should also foot the bill for Lauryn’s therapy!. Yes,...
Footage of Princess Diana Going ‘Mama Bear’ on Paparazzi Shows Exactly Why Prince Harry Is Protective of His Kids
With yesterday’s premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, came several powerful, painful, and poignant insights into their lives as individuals and as a couple — one of which being exactly why they’re so adamant about shielding their children from the media. In the first episode of the limited series, Harry shared his experience with the UK press as a kid, saying, “Paparazzi used to harass [myself, my brother, and my cousins] to the point of where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to the traveling press pack. And that made me...
The Hollywood Gossip
Grey's Anatomy Writer Admits to Lying About Cancer, Brother's Suicide in Wildest Story of 2022
Grey’s Anatomy has aired a number of crazy storylines over its 18-plus seasons on the air. One time, as loyal fans might recall, a prominent character had sex with the ghost of her deceased fiance. As it turns out, however, the crazy storyline of all actually took place off...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown: I'm Dating Again… and These Men are Nothing Like Kody!
Single… and having SO much fun while mingling. This seems to describe Christine Brown, who walked away from her polygamous marriage over a year ago — and who told Today.com via Zoom this week that she has no regrets. None. Zip. Zilch. The mother of six delved into...
The Hollywood Gossip
Nick Carter Sued For Rape of Underage, Autistic Fan
Shocking news out of the music world today, as Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of raping an underage fan in 2001. In a newly-filed lawsuit and a press conference that was livestreamed on Facebook, Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleged that Carter sexually assaulted her when they met backstage at a concert when she was just 17 years old.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown: I Blame Janelle for Our Kids Hating Me!
Kody Brown often has trouble taking responsible, for, well… anything at all. The self-centered polygamist, for example, doesn’t want to see ex-spouse Christine Brown ever again because he blames her entirely for blowing up their family. On this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Kody will turn...
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Actually Breaks Down, Laments "Sad Direction" of Polygamous Family
The tears flowed freely and heavily on this past Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives. As previously and sadly documented, Gabriel Brown couldn’t help but to fall apart while recounting for the camera how his dad forgot his birthday last year. This shouldn’t have come as major surprise...
The Hollywood Gossip
1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Trailer: "I’m Still Here, Bitches!"
1000-LB Sisters wrapped up Season 3 on quite a cliffhanger:. Star Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing. This wasn’t some storyline conjured up by a staff of writers, either. It was real life, and it was REALLY scary for all involved. “Her body is...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement, End Ugly Feud
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead will NOT see each other in court. The HGTV star and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host have reached an agreement regarding their three-year-old son Hudson and will not be going to trial as a result, a rep for Christina confirmed to various outlets on Wednesday.
Comments / 0