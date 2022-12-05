With yesterday’s premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, came several powerful, painful, and poignant insights into their lives as individuals and as a couple — one of which being exactly why they’re so adamant about shielding their children from the media. In the first episode of the limited series, Harry shared his experience with the UK press as a kid, saying, “Paparazzi used to harass [myself, my brother, and my cousins] to the point of where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to the traveling press pack. And that made me...

23 MINUTES AGO