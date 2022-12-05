ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting

By Marcus White, Allister Foster/Hallmark Media
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TnZ9_0jY8mI4r00
Shannon Chan-Kent and Shannon Kook star as San Francisco Chronicle journalists in the Hallmark Channel Christmas film, "A Big Fat Family Christmas." Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City.

"A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865.

The movie follows two Chronicle journalists — photographer Liv (Shannon Chan-Kent) and her new colleague, Henry (Shannon Kook) — assigned to cover the same story: A holiday block party thrown by the Chang family, who just so happen to be Liv's family.

Marguerite Henry, the film's executive producer, told The Examiner in an email on Friday that the filmmakers "wanted to add legitimacy to" the romantic leads' "story and give some love to San Francisco with a company people recognize."

So she emailed the Chronicle, and they called back, asking her "for information on the project" before giving the all-clear. Henry said the Chronicle also "worked quickly" to "send us logos so we could build our set," accommodating the production's tight deadline.

"The process was very easy and we all appreciated their help," she said, calling the outlet "wonderful to work with" during the film's production.

Neither the San Francisco Chronicle nor Hearst Communications responded to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Monday morning.

San Francisco is a familiar setting for made-for-TV Christmas movies, with Netflix's "A California Christmas" movie series treading The City's ground in each of the last two years.

But nobody approaches the genre like the Hallmark Channel, which is the unquestioned industry leader in fireplace fare. "A Big Fat Family Christmas" is one of 40 holiday films Hallmark Media will air on its two cable networks, and the movies began airing more than a month before Thanksgiving on Oct. 21.

That's because "A Big Fat Family Christmas" and its peppermint peers do big, fat business for the Hallmark Channel.

The network said in a press release that it was the top-rated cable station among adult women during Thanksgiving, for the 10th consecutive year. Hallmark Channel is also the most-watched cable entertainment channel this fall, according to Nielsen ratings.

The Chronicle is one of many San Francisco institutions to appear in the film. Although principal photography — including shots of the Chronicle's newsroom in the movie — took place in Vancouver, Henry said the production's second unit spent two days in The City.

Crews in September shot a scene aboard a cable car decked out in holiday decorations, with longtime Muni gripman Val Lupiz playing, well, a longtime cable car operator . Henry said they also filmed exteriors at Old Saint Mary's Cathedral , in Chinatown and a scene aboard a San Francisco Bay cruise.

Manijeh Fata, the San Francisco Film Commission's executive director, served as the production's point person with The City. Henry said the crew was housed at the Mark Hopkins Hotel, where San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi visited with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during their stay.

She also mentioned Tideline Marine Group, Canton Bazaar, Far East Cafe and Disher Sound among the local businesses that aided in the film's production.

"Shooting in San Francisco was a dream come true and everyone in the city was a joy to work with," Henry said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Google unveils San Francisco's top trending topics in 2022

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: 2022 was the year of the Pallas’s cat in San Francisco. That’s one of myriad revelations from Google’s annual “Year in Search” report, which spotlights the top trends on the search engine both worldwide and locally over the past 365 days. The most searched word worldwide was “Wordle,” the ubiquitous and addictive web-based word game. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

December gallery guide: Judy Chicago, Gabriel Kasor, Eamon McGivern

Last week, I had a whirlwind art-filled day courtesy of San Francisco public transit. I started out in the Sunset, then rode Muni to Chinatown via the new Central Subway, stopping to admire the train line’s various art installations. After that, I cut a path through the Tenderloin, hopping on BART to top things off in the Mission. Here are the highlights of my day trip. "Knot Garden" “Knot Garden,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass names first-ever executive director

John Caldon has joined Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free multi-day music festival and San Francisco staple, as its first-ever executive director. Caldon, who moved to The City in 2001, is currently the managing director of the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, one of the largest performing arts centers in the U.S. It is comprised of the War Memorial Opera House, Davies Symphony Hall and the Veterans Building. For the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Dyslexia is a feature, not a flaw, at student exhibition

Dozens of dyslexic students from across the Bay Area have created artwork to be shown at an exhibition in San Francisco’s Arion Press Gallery beginning Dec. 14. Gil Gershoni, executive producer of Dyslexic Dictionary that includes the student show, says his goal is “to change the prism through which we, as a society, but especially our youth, view dyslexia. ”Yes, dyslexia makes a few things — like reading and writing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Near Union Square

Yes, there are good places to eat around Union Square. Here are the 17 best. Chances are high that you’ll end up near Union Square at some point, willingly or not. Maybe your family in town won’t leave the city until they joyride on a cable car. Or perhaps it’s the last possible day to make that Nike return you’ve been putting off. Whatever brings you to the area, just know it's more than shops, tourist traps, and The Cheesecake Factory. Great places to eat exist, too. Here are the 17 best restaurants near Union Square.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

As COVID-19 surge looms over S.F., booster rates alarmingly low

As alarms ring over a COVID-19 surge in San Francisco, fewer than a third of eligible residents have received the updated bivalent booster going into the pandemic's third winter. Thirty percent of San Franciscans who are at least 5 years old and completed their primary vaccination series had received the latest shot as of Wednesday, according to The City's department of public health. That percentage is higher than the country...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

50 years of the Transamerica Pyramid, changes on the way

The Transamerica Pyramid, a defining peak of the San Francisco skyline, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday with plans to renovate the entire block — a $400 million project that will add retail and public spaces plus an elite private club. The tower’s owner hopes the coming changes to the building are a bellwether for an upturn of the flagging downtown economy. City officials are counting on it. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
801
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy