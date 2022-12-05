New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting

Shannon Chan-Kent and Shannon Kook star as San Francisco Chronicle journalists in the Hallmark Channel Christmas film, "A Big Fat Family Christmas." Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City.

"A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865.

The movie follows two Chronicle journalists — photographer Liv (Shannon Chan-Kent) and her new colleague, Henry (Shannon Kook) — assigned to cover the same story: A holiday block party thrown by the Chang family, who just so happen to be Liv's family.

Marguerite Henry, the film's executive producer, told The Examiner in an email on Friday that the filmmakers "wanted to add legitimacy to" the romantic leads' "story and give some love to San Francisco with a company people recognize."

So she emailed the Chronicle, and they called back, asking her "for information on the project" before giving the all-clear. Henry said the Chronicle also "worked quickly" to "send us logos so we could build our set," accommodating the production's tight deadline.

"The process was very easy and we all appreciated their help," she said, calling the outlet "wonderful to work with" during the film's production.

Neither the San Francisco Chronicle nor Hearst Communications responded to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Monday morning.

San Francisco is a familiar setting for made-for-TV Christmas movies, with Netflix's "A California Christmas" movie series treading The City's ground in each of the last two years.

But nobody approaches the genre like the Hallmark Channel, which is the unquestioned industry leader in fireplace fare. "A Big Fat Family Christmas" is one of 40 holiday films Hallmark Media will air on its two cable networks, and the movies began airing more than a month before Thanksgiving on Oct. 21.

That's because "A Big Fat Family Christmas" and its peppermint peers do big, fat business for the Hallmark Channel.

The network said in a press release that it was the top-rated cable station among adult women during Thanksgiving, for the 10th consecutive year. Hallmark Channel is also the most-watched cable entertainment channel this fall, according to Nielsen ratings.

The Chronicle is one of many San Francisco institutions to appear in the film. Although principal photography — including shots of the Chronicle's newsroom in the movie — took place in Vancouver, Henry said the production's second unit spent two days in The City.

Crews in September shot a scene aboard a cable car decked out in holiday decorations, with longtime Muni gripman Val Lupiz playing, well, a longtime cable car operator . Henry said they also filmed exteriors at Old Saint Mary's Cathedral , in Chinatown and a scene aboard a San Francisco Bay cruise.

Manijeh Fata, the San Francisco Film Commission's executive director, served as the production's point person with The City. Henry said the crew was housed at the Mark Hopkins Hotel, where San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi visited with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during their stay.

She also mentioned Tideline Marine Group, Canton Bazaar, Far East Cafe and Disher Sound among the local businesses that aided in the film's production.

"Shooting in San Francisco was a dream come true and everyone in the city was a joy to work with," Henry said.