WKRC
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati to spend $3M to fix hazards at former hotel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati will kick in $3 million to help fix hazardous conditions at the former Terrace Plaza Hotel. It is the first injection of taxpayer money into the vacant historic building downtown. City council unanimously approved the funding at its meeting Wednesday. The money will...
WKRC
Cincinnati street named for restaurater Jeff Ruby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A who's who of Cincinnati showed up for the naming of a street for restaurateur Jeff Ruby. The ceremony was held at the corner of 5th and Vine streets on Wednesday. According to city leaders, Ruby came to Cincinnati in the early 70s and created concepts for...
WKRC
3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination
UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
WKRC
Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
WKRC
Business owners hopeful for revitalization after two Reading Rd. motels set for demolition
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Business owners hope demolishing two run down and boarded up properties can infuse some new life into a busy stretch of Reading Road. The Carrousel Inn and Suites and the Drake Motel near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Highway and Reading Road have been eyesores for a few years.
WKRC
Crews search retention pond for missing Clermont County man with autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews are searching a retention pond for signs of a missing man with autism in Pierce Township Thursday. Pierce Township Police say Thomas Mills was last seen in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments Tuesday morning around eight. A fire and rescue team...
WKRC
Gym catering to kids with special needs to open in Northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A new place is coming to Northern Kentucky that will let kids with special needs play safely. The We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym will open on December 10 with a celebration. The gym allows kids with autism and special needs, along with neurotypical children, to...
WKRC
Holiday Pops returns to Music Hall with some new selections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is ready to take you on a sleigh ride, through all of the holiday classics. The ever-popular Holiday Pops is back from Dec. 9 - 11 at Music Hall. Conductor John Morris Russell and special guest Annie Dupre from the Annie Moses Band talk about this year's show.
WKRC
One of CVG's newest airlines adds more flights
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's newest carriers is adding two more direct routes locally before its inaugural flights have even begun. On Wednesday, Breeze Airways announced its adding direct routes locally to both Orange County, Calif., and Providence, R.I. The announcement comes roughly two...
WKRC
Former Tri-State motels among 2,277 blighted properties to be demolished in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of blighted Tri-State properties will be demolished under a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Two of them are problem motels that closed years ago. As part of the Ohio building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, 2,277 properties will be demolished across the state. Among them...
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WKRC
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant among 100 best of 2022, according to OpenTable
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Diners on restaurant reservation platform OpenTable have selected their top 100 eateries of 2022, and only one Cincinnati-area establishment made the list. Pepp & Dolores, the intimate Italian restaurant from Thunderdome Restaurant Group, was the only restaurant in the region to make OpenTable's list of...
WKRC
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
WKRC
Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony has something for everyone
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting was Tuesday evening. The Florence Government Center was transformed into a Winter Wonderland Village. This year, kids could decorate ornaments and place them on the tree. There was also live music, food trucks, and a photo station with Santa. The festivities...
WKRC
Attack-ready: Protectors of local power grid say they are vigilant and prepared
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement is scratching its head, knowing an attack on a power substation in North Carolina was a deliberate act but not knowing a motive. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire on part of the Duke Energy power grid.
WKRC
Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
