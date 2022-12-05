ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

City of Cincinnati to spend $3M to fix hazards at former hotel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati will kick in $3 million to help fix hazardous conditions at the former Terrace Plaza Hotel. It is the first injection of taxpayer money into the vacant historic building downtown. City council unanimously approved the funding at its meeting Wednesday. The money will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati street named for restaurater Jeff Ruby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A who's who of Cincinnati showed up for the naming of a street for restaurateur Jeff Ruby. The ceremony was held at the corner of 5th and Vine streets on Wednesday. According to city leaders, Ruby came to Cincinnati in the early 70s and created concepts for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
UNION, KY
WKRC

Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Holiday Pops returns to Music Hall with some new selections

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is ready to take you on a sleigh ride, through all of the holiday classics. The ever-popular Holiday Pops is back from Dec. 9 - 11 at Music Hall. Conductor John Morris Russell and special guest Annie Dupre from the Annie Moses Band talk about this year's show.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One of CVG's newest airlines adds more flights

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's newest carriers is adding two more direct routes locally before its inaugural flights have even begun. On Wednesday, Breeze Airways announced its adding direct routes locally to both Orange County, Calif., and Providence, R.I. The announcement comes roughly two...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant among 100 best of 2022, according to OpenTable

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Diners on restaurant reservation platform OpenTable have selected their top 100 eateries of 2022, and only one Cincinnati-area establishment made the list. Pepp & Dolores, the intimate Italian restaurant from Thunderdome Restaurant Group, was the only restaurant in the region to make OpenTable's list of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony has something for everyone

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting was Tuesday evening. The Florence Government Center was transformed into a Winter Wonderland Village. This year, kids could decorate ornaments and place them on the tree. There was also live music, food trucks, and a photo station with Santa. The festivities...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
CINCINNATI, OH

