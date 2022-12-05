Read full article on original website
Drivers injured when pickup hits Kandiyohi County school bus Thursday
Only the drivers were injured after a pickup hit a school bus in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, Brian James Hinrichs, age 56, of Willmar, was following a school bus in a Ford F250 on U.S. Highway 12. Near mile post 80, the bus, driven by Debra Joy Cronen, age 66, of Kandiyohi, slowed to make a left turn, and the vehicles collided.
Boy safe after Mankato kidnapping caused I-35 shutdown
Police say a boy is safe after a woman kidnapped a child from a Mankato home, resulting in the closure of I-35. Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett, 33, entered a residence on the 400 block of N 6th St on Tuesday night shortly before 10:30 p.m., took her biological son, and left, according to Mankato Public Safety. Investigators say Plunkett has no parental rights to the boy, whose age is not being disclosed.
Willmar woman gets four years in prison for drug death
A Willmar woman was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. According to KWLM, Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Oothoudt Willprecht was given credit for 203 days she has already spent behind bars.
KLGR-area counties receive nearly $20+ million in state grants for broadband Internet
KLGR-area counties are among those the state has granted nearly $20 million in funds for increased broadband internet. Some KLGR-area counties receiving Border-to-Border grants include Redwood, Brown, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, McLeod, and Murray. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million...
JoAnn Jaeger
Services for JoAnn Jaeger, 86, of Lamberton, will be held Monday December 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow the service at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wabasso.
Charles “Chuck” Amberg
Charles “Chuck” Amberg, age 59, of Bird Island, MN passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island.
