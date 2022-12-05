Rep. Janel Brandtjen, barred from closed caucus meetings, running for state Senate

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil join Wisconsin Democrats in support of same-sex marriage bill
Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil joined Wisconsin’s Democratic congressional delegation in support of a measure to codify the right to same-sex marriage, which is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk. The House first passed the measure in July with Steil, R-Janesville, the only Wisconsin...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party. Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper.
Illinois crime bill negotiator Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul which takes effect Jan. 1, died on Friday. He was 45. A state senator since 2015, Bennett died from complications of a large brain tumor, according to his wife Stacy Bennett. She said the family is shocked by the unexpected suddenness of her husband’s death. “Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered,” Stacy Bennett said in a statement. “He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise.” First responders rushed Bennett from his home to the hospital at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said he was notified by the Carle Foundation Hospital that Bennett had died at about 1:15 p.m.
Comments / 0