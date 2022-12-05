Rep. Janel Brandtjen, barred from closed caucus meetings, running for state Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul which takes effect Jan. 1, died on Friday. He was 45. A state senator since 2015, Bennett died from complications of a large brain tumor, according to his wife Stacy Bennett. She said the family is shocked by the unexpected suddenness of her husband’s death. “Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered,” Stacy Bennett said in a statement. “He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise.” First responders rushed Bennett from his home to the hospital at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said he was notified by the Carle Foundation Hospital that Bennett had died at about 1:15 p.m.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO