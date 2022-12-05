Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Iowa woman charged after depositing over $37k worth of stolen checks in Fillmore County
Dec. 7—PRESTON — A 42-year-old Iowa woman is facing 33 felony charges in Fillmore County District Court for allegedly stealing and depositing $37,138.50 worth of checks this year. Mindy Jo Jones is charged with 13 counts of felony theft and 20 counts related to check forgery. She is...
YAHOO!
No prison time in plea deal for Rochester man facing rape charges against juveniles under 10
Dec. 6—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man charged with raping two juvenile females will serve no prison time in a plea agreement submitted Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court. Mohamed Bakari Shei appeared before District Judge Jacob Allen for three different felony first-degree criminal sexual...
Comments / 0