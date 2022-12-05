Dec. 7—PRESTON — A 42-year-old Iowa woman is facing 33 felony charges in Fillmore County District Court for allegedly stealing and depositing $37,138.50 worth of checks this year. Mindy Jo Jones is charged with 13 counts of felony theft and 20 counts related to check forgery. She is...

FILLMORE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO