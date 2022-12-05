Read full article on original website
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
Two dead after being shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student
Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.
Man charged with murder in Darby Township fire that killed 20-year-old with disability
Officials say the suspect set the fire in retaliation against the victim's older sister who was trying to end her relationship with him.
Franklin County court roundup: three plead in unrelated homicide cases; murder case dismissed
Three Columbus men have pleaded guilty to unrelated fatal shootings they had committed as teens, and Franklin County prosecutors have dismissed a murder case because witnesses couldn't be located. Here is some of the latest news out of Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Keyontay Perry, 20, is facing at...
Dover Police Make Arrest in Thanksgiving Day Homicide
DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a teen believed to have been involved with the Thanksgiving Day death of a Dover man. Tyre Blue, 17, was identified by Dover police as a suspect in the shooting death of Walter Pereira. Police say they got a call on the morning of Thanksgiving...
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Berks judge lowers bail for former Berks man accused of molesting boys in '90s
Dec. 7—A Berks County judge on Wednesday halved the $1.5 million bail amount that had been set for a Georgia man while he awaits recently filed charges that he sexually assaulted two boys in the 1990s while living in the Hamburg area. Jesse J. Hill, 52, remained in the...
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Suspect in two homicides released from Franklin County jail due to court clerical error
A suspect in two homicide cases — a fatal shooting and the unrelated death of his 1-year-old son — walked out of the Franklin County jail last week after the court accidentally did not inform the jail his bond was revoked, according to a judge. David A. Johnson...
Police: More charges filed against PA murder suspect who was arrested in Morgantown
12 News has acquired more details about a Philadelphia homicide suspect who was arrested in Morgantown on Tuesday.
Columbus gunman who refused to testify against cousin in murder case gets 33 years to life
The gunman in a 2017 robbery-turned-murder decided last fall in the middle of trial not to testify against his cousin, whom Franklin County prosecutors said orchestrated the robbery. As a result, the murder case against the alleged instigator, 29-year-old William Knox Jr., crumbled. Knox took a plea deal and received...
'I was blessed': Man narrowly misses being shot during carjacking in North Philadelphia
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Fake Gun Locks Down Delco High School; Student Arrested
A Delaware County high school was briefly locked down Thursday, Dec. 8 after administrators spotted a gun in a student's backpack that turned out to be fake. In a statement issued to parents and staff Thursday afternoon, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District Superintendent Wagner Ma…
Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
Video: Suspect wanted for running over man at Club Risque in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An argument took a violent turn outside a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia this past October, and now police are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 20.
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
How police arrested man wanted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County. Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother's home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges. Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a...
