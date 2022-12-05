Read full article on original website
KIMT
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
Man Injured In Deer-SUV Collision Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting on an injury crash that occurred near Rochester this morning when a vehicle collided with a deer. The report on the incident indicates an SUV driven by 38-year-old Dustin Kowalewski of Rochester was traveling south on Highway 52 around 6 AM when it struck the deer and left the roadway. He was not hurt, but his passenger, 23-year-old Corey Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces DWI Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle. A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
KIMT
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman arrested on DWI charges after car chase
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman on multiple traffic and DWI charges after a Friday night car chase. Arak Warwien, 25, faces charges of fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle and on foot; driving while intoxicated; refusing to submit to a breath test; driving after license cancellation; and reckless driving.
YAHOO!
Iowa woman charged after depositing over $37k worth of stolen checks in Fillmore County
Dec. 7—PRESTON — A 42-year-old Iowa woman is facing 33 felony charges in Fillmore County District Court for allegedly stealing and depositing $37,138.50 worth of checks this year. Mindy Jo Jones is charged with 13 counts of felony theft and 20 counts related to check forgery. She is...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
KIMT
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man convicted on felony manslaughter charge in Mower County District Court
A third suspect involved in the beating death of an Austin man at his residence in October of 2021 has pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court. 19-year old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva of Austin was convicted Friday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of 2nd degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating unreasonable risk in the death of 75-year old William Hall, who was found dead in his Austin residence on October 13th, 2021, when people delivering meals discovered his body. Court documents state that Hall died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.
La Crosse man charged with daylight attack of woman on a popular trail is headed to trial
Grzegorek entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. He's been in jail since his arrest. His jury trial is set for June.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man to stand trial on identity theft, firearm, drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s trial has been scheduled in an identity theft case dating back to 2021. Robert Owen was arrested in May of 2021 after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a firearm, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a book of blank checks belonging to a 61-year-old man from Lincoln, NE.
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
KAAL-TV
Austin, Bowling Green men face weapon assault charges after Thanksgiving standoff
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man and a Bowling Green, KY man each face a charge of 2nd-degree assault–deadly weapon after an alleged confrontation the day before Thanksgiving. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37, of Austin and Htay Reh, 21, of Bowling Green were arrested at 401 2nd Ave. SW, Austin on Nov. 23 according to court documents.
