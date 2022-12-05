Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil join Wisconsin Democrats in support of same-sex marriage bill
Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil joined Wisconsin’s Democratic congressional delegation in support of a measure to codify the right to same-sex marriage, which is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk. The House first passed the measure in July with Steil, R-Janesville, the only Wisconsin...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party. Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper.
