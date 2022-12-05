Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigate bank robbery on Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery. Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers responded to the 1400 block of Eastern Blvd this morning. This is near I-85. Once officers arrived, they were told that an unknown suspect entered the business demanding money and then fled on foot. It is MPD’s policy...
WSFA
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
alabamanews.net
Reward Offered in Montgomery Hit-and-Run that Killed Pedestrian
A reward is now being offered in a Montgomery hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Halloween. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the identity of the suspect. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and...
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
WSFA
Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police said Don Paul Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
WSFA
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
WSFA
Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the busiest travel season of the year, a Wetumpka family is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after losing their son in a crash. The day after Thanksgiving, 32-year-old Alex Cumbie was driving home after a night out with friends on Central...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police arrest suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday
Opelika police arrested Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika on Sunday in connection to the murder of Montavian Demond Collier, 37, of Opelika. The deadly shooting occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue, police said. Around 2 a.m., police say they responded to a call regarding a...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road. • Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard. • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229. • Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive. • A suspicious person was reported on North Ashurst Drive. •...
Bomb squad works to safely recover explosives at Auburn home, two arrested
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Local, state, and federal agents evacuated and cordoned off an Auburn city block while a bomb squad carefully recovers explosives Auburn police say have been located at home. The devices will be transported for destruction at another location. Two men, including a 74-year-old and his 30-year-old relative, are facing charges in […]
unionspringsherald.com
Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
elmoreautauganews.com
Anonymous Tip leads to Arrest of Vehicle Burglary Suspect in Millbrook
The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that the suspect involved in the vehicle burglary that occurred, on October 21, 2022, was identified and warrants have been signed against him. On November 10, 2022, the Millbrook Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect by...
WSFA
Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property 3rd degree. The offense occurred, Friday, November 8, 2022, at Home Depot, located at 2710 Legends Parkway, Prattville, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspect, described as a black male, entered the business, took merchandise, and left the business without paying. The suspect entered a four-door silver vehicle with no tag and left in an unknown direction.
WSFA
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
Man accidentally kills himself with gun stored in truck, police say
An Alabama man was killed Friday night after he apparently accidentally shot himself with a gun he had in his truck. Selma, Alabama, police investigators said the death of Marcus Cleveland, 33, looks like an accidental shooting after an initial investigation. According to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford and Dallas...
alabamanews.net
Union Springs Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a Union Springs man has been killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 49-year-old Prestic Faulk was driving an SUV which left the road, hit an embankment and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 5:30AM today...
wtva.com
4 former prison officers arrested on ethics, bribery charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
wbrc.com
Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
