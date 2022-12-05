The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property 3rd degree. The offense occurred, Friday, November 8, 2022, at Home Depot, located at 2710 Legends Parkway, Prattville, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspect, described as a black male, entered the business, took merchandise, and left the business without paying. The suspect entered a four-door silver vehicle with no tag and left in an unknown direction.

