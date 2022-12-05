ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Ellwood City Ledger

Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. Everyone bringing a non-perishable food item to be donated to the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
tmpresale.com

Left End in Warren, OH Mar 11th, 2023 – presale code

We have the fancy new Left End presale password 😀 During the time of this special presale members have got a good chance to buy show tickets earlier than the general public. Now is the time to buy passes – before they go onsale and sell out – Buy...
WARREN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Grove City triplets share screen with Tom Hanks

GROVE CITY — Otto, Flynn and Archer Schroeffel will appear with Tom Hanks in the movie “A Man Called Otto” which will be released early next year. That’s a pretty major achievement considering the 10-month-old triplets aren’t able to walk yet. Their mother, Jessi Schroeffel,...
GROVE CITY, PA
27 First News

Covelli Enterprises makes Christmas merrier for underprivileged kids

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is helping out kids in need again this holiday. On Tuesday, the company gave $15,000 to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. The Marines also got a toy display worth $1,000. It’s a partnership that has spanned 38 years. To...
WARREN, OH
YourErie

Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WYTV.com

Dog warden’s office says beware of lost pet scams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden are warning people who’ve lost their pets to be aware of potential scam artists. Workers say they’ve been averaging at least one report a week of people losing money to con artists who either try to sell people a new puppy online or claim to have recovered their lost dog or cat and now want money.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For November 2022

The month of November hosts the holiday Thanksgiving. For many in the area, this year’s Thanksgiving holiday was hosted in a new home. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in November in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up again versus the same period last year. This November saw a 5.7% increase in the median sold price versus last November, following a similar trend from the October and September months.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Amazon truck swerves off I-80 in Austintown

State Troopers are investigating the crash of an Amazon truck along Interstate 80 in Austintown. The tractor trailer went off the interstate near the Route 46 overpass at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. No traffic was immediately blocked since the truck landed in the median. However, the accident took out a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

