WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. Everyone bringing a non-perishable food item to be donated to the...
tmpresale.com
Left End in Warren, OH Mar 11th, 2023 – presale code
We have the fancy new Left End presale password 😀 During the time of this special presale members have got a good chance to buy show tickets earlier than the general public. Now is the time to buy passes – before they go onsale and sell out – Buy...
cranberryeagle.com
Grove City triplets share screen with Tom Hanks
GROVE CITY — Otto, Flynn and Archer Schroeffel will appear with Tom Hanks in the movie “A Man Called Otto” which will be released early next year. That’s a pretty major achievement considering the 10-month-old triplets aren’t able to walk yet. Their mother, Jessi Schroeffel,...
Youngstown company celebrates installation of new equipment
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Cubbison Company in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
27 First News
Covelli Enterprises makes Christmas merrier for underprivileged kids
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is helping out kids in need again this holiday. On Tuesday, the company gave $15,000 to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. The Marines also got a toy display worth $1,000. It’s a partnership that has spanned 38 years. To...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
Local teen hopes to find family to adopt her
“I feel like everybody should have a family," Nova said.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.
pbrtv.com
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
Sale of local car dealerships underway
A sale of Sweeney's car dealerships is underway, a company spokesperson confirms.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
WYTV.com
Dog warden’s office says beware of lost pet scams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden are warning people who’ve lost their pets to be aware of potential scam artists. Workers say they’ve been averaging at least one report a week of people losing money to con artists who either try to sell people a new puppy online or claim to have recovered their lost dog or cat and now want money.
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For November 2022
The month of November hosts the holiday Thanksgiving. For many in the area, this year’s Thanksgiving holiday was hosted in a new home. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in November in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up again versus the same period last year. This November saw a 5.7% increase in the median sold price versus last November, following a similar trend from the October and September months.
wtae.com
Blackhawk School District educator named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
Pennsylvania has named its next teacher of the year. Ryan D. Hardesty is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Highland Middle School in Beaver County. The Blackhawk School District teacher was revealed as the Keystone State's top educator at a conference in Hershey. "The goal of education...
WFMJ.com
Amazon truck swerves off I-80 in Austintown
State Troopers are investigating the crash of an Amazon truck along Interstate 80 in Austintown. The tractor trailer went off the interstate near the Route 46 overpass at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. No traffic was immediately blocked since the truck landed in the median. However, the accident took out a...
New apartments, retail space coming to Youngstown
A year and a half after the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) bought the Foster Theater, YNDC now has a plan for the building.
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
