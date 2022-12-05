Read full article on original website
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina drag performers and LGBTQ community members fear for their safety after an attack on the electrical grid in Moore County left tens of thousands without power for several days. Authorities have said two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent Saturday evening. The attack cut power to a drag show happening simultaneously in Southern Pines that had been the target of protests. While police have not drawn a connection between the drag event and the outages, the incident intensified concerns in the local LGBTQ community.
McCaw Property Management proudly announces the anniversary of following staff members
KELLER, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — McCaw Property Management, a full-service management company providing professional property management services throughout Texas specializing in single-family rentals, today announced the anniversary of their following staff members. McCaw Property Management:. Printace Reed – In his role for 6 years now as...
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A report on the crash of a small plane into a Maryland transmission tower last month states that the plane was flying below minimum altitudes amid foggy nighttime conditions. The crash knocked out power for tens of thousands of area customers. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released Monday states that the pilot and passenger were seriously injured and the Mooney M20J was substantially damaged when it hit a tower supporting high-tension lines on Nov. 27. The plane was left dangling 100 feet above the ground. The report includes factual information but not a probable cause. The NTSB says that's included in the final report, which could take one or two years.
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape
HOUSTON (AP) — Two reviews of the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people found a multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches and poorly applied restraints helped lead to his getaway. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice conducted an internal review and hired an outside firm for an independent review. The reviews were released Thursday. Both reports found correctional officers who worked at the unit where Gonzalo Lopez was housed, and who were with him on the bus didn't properly strip search him or ensure that his handcuffs were properly secured. Three weeks after his May 12 escape, Lopez killed a Texas grandfather and his four grandsons on their family ranch located between Dallas and Houston. Lopez was later killed by police.
Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the sixth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team to a 69-64 victory over Princeton. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint. Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1). Grace Stone had 20 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 18 for Princeton (5-3).
