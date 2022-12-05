Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is increasing the possible reward payment to $10,000 for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots...
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
Huber Heights neighborhood latest victim of ‘porch pirates’; 2 arrested
HUBER HEIGHTS — This holiday season many of us are waiting for our packages to finally show up on our doorstep — meanwhile, thieves are too. A neighborhood in Huber Heights was the latest to fall victim. “UPS and Fed Ex, they come at all times on the...
Mother accused of tying blanket around baby’s neck
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to choke her young child using a blanket. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck while she was holding him on Monday, WXIX reported.
WLWT 5
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
Fox 19
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral services
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral services. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
WKRC
Man accused of trying to set fire to senior living apartments
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale man is accused of trying to set fire to the senior apartment complex where he lives. Charlie Robertson faces one count of aggravated arson. Robertson set paper on fire and threw it down a third floor trash chute of the Haddon Hall senior apartments Tuesday, according to court papers. Security video apparently shows him doing it.
WKRC
Police searching for man wanted in connection to Elmwood Place fatal shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have released new information involving a homicide in Elmwood Place. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office named Stephen Nieman, 23, a suspect of a shooting that happened on December 2. Nieman faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and three...
WKRC
CPD impound lot open 6 days a week, but won't charge storage fee for day off
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is good news and bad news for anyone whose car ends up impounded by Cincinnati Police. The bad news is that the department's impound lot will no longer be open seven days a week. It is now closed on sundays. The good news is that owners...
1017thepoint.com
THIEF STEALS CHARITY CUP FROM RICHMOND LIQUOR STORE
(Richmond, IN)--Someone stole the Santa’s Secret Angel change bucket at Hornak’s Liquor in Richmond. The man walked in and asked the employee to get a specific brand of liquor. When the employee’s attention was diverted, the man tucked the donation bucket under his jacket and walked out. Investigators likely have the man’s name based on the very distintive Toronto Bluejays windbreaker he wears, but no arrests have been made.
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
WKRC
Crews search retention pond for missing Clermont County man with autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews are searching a retention pond for signs of a missing man with autism in Pierce Township Thursday. Pierce Township Police say Thomas Mills was last seen in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments Tuesday morning around eight. A fire and rescue team...
Dearborn Woman Robbed of Life Savings Buying a Car on Facebook Marketplace
A Michigan woman was robbed of $15,000 when she attempted to buy a used car on Facebook Marketplace. Nijme Fardous and her parents drove from Dearborn to Cincinnati after she saw a Marketplace listing for a 2020 Ford Explorer for $15,000. But after making the four-hour drive, she says something seemed off.
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
Trotwood man shares footage of woman he says broke into his home; Leaving blood and glass everywhere
TROTWOOD — A Trotwood homeowner is sharing what he captured on camera after a woman broke into his home and left blood and glass everywhere. Jhamari Smith-Bryant showed News Center 7′s Haley Kosik videos of what he got home to on Monday. The homeowner told us the woman...
Fox 19
Police seek 2 suspected of damaging gathering place for Jewish students near UC campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help identifying two suspects who damaged property in front of the Rose Warner Hillel House. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 2600 block of Clifton Avenue, police say. Surveillance cameras captured two males destroying plant beds and throwing...
