Hamilton County, OH

WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks

CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral services

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral services. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of trying to set fire to senior living apartments

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale man is accused of trying to set fire to the senior apartment complex where he lives. Charlie Robertson faces one count of aggravated arson. Robertson set paper on fire and threw it down a third floor trash chute of the Haddon Hall senior apartments Tuesday, according to court papers. Security video apparently shows him doing it.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

THIEF STEALS CHARITY CUP FROM RICHMOND LIQUOR STORE

(Richmond, IN)--Someone stole the Santa’s Secret Angel change bucket at Hornak’s Liquor in Richmond. The man walked in and asked the employee to get a specific brand of liquor. When the employee’s attention was diverted, the man tucked the donation bucket under his jacket and walked out. Investigators likely have the man’s name based on the very distintive Toronto Bluejays windbreaker he wears, but no arrests have been made.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH

