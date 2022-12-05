Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you know what it means to invest?. To invest is to put money into an opportunity, product, or service to get more money back. Every time you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you’re investing in a cup of coffee. The company is purchasing the raw materials to make the cup of coffee and the used space for the cup of coffee. You’re helping them create the cup of coffee, and you’re investing in it.

