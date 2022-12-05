Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Mark Zuckerberg
24/7 Wall St.'s first candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Mark Zuckerberg of Meta Platforms.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is A Humanistic Alternative To Technological Salvation
This is an opinion editorial by Nozomi Hayase Ph.D., who has a background in psychology and human development. The 2008 financial meltdown, with subsequent bank bailouts and a cycle of austerity, led to the weakening of the public’s trust in governments and institutions. Bitcoin emerged as a response to this global crisis of legitimacy.
Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock
When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
Investopedia
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Legendary investor Sam Zell warns of liquidity crisis, says odds of economy going into recession 'very high'
Real estate mogul Sam Zell gives his outlook on the housing market after mortgage rates declined and reveals what the Fed must do to slow the pace of inflation.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SBF’s messy accounting excuse for FTX collapse doesn’t explain $8 billion loss: ‘Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam’s claim that this was an accounting error’
“I don't care how messy your accounting is (or how rich you are)—you're definitely going to notice if you find an extra $8B to spend."
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate Investing
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you know what it means to invest?. To invest is to put money into an opportunity, product, or service to get more money back. Every time you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you’re investing in a cup of coffee. The company is purchasing the raw materials to make the cup of coffee and the used space for the cup of coffee. You’re helping them create the cup of coffee, and you’re investing in it.
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
