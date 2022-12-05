ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is A Humanistic Alternative To Technological Salvation

This is an opinion editorial by Nozomi Hayase Ph.D., who has a background in psychology and human development. The 2008 financial meltdown, with subsequent bank bailouts and a cycle of austerity, led to the weakening of the public’s trust in governments and institutions. Bitcoin emerged as a response to this global crisis of legitimacy.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock

When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
thededicatedhouse.com

How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate Investing

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you know what it means to invest?. To invest is to put money into an opportunity, product, or service to get more money back. Every time you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you’re investing in a cup of coffee. The company is purchasing the raw materials to make the cup of coffee and the used space for the cup of coffee. You’re helping them create the cup of coffee, and you’re investing in it.

