BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
BRIEF-Cardiex Announces New Clinical Trial Services Agreement By Cardiex Subsidiary Atcor
* NEW CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF XCEL DEVICES AND DATA MANAGEMENT SERVICES BY CARDIEX SUBSIDIARY ATCOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-ImmunoGen To Collaborate With Gilead To Evaluate Pivekimab With Magrolimab
* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD TO EVALUATE PIVEKIMAB SUNIRINE IN COMBINATION WITH MAGROLIMAB IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA. * IMMUNOGEN INC- EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2023, COLLABORATION WILL BE A NEW COHORT IN IMMUNOGEN'S 802 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
UPDATE 1-GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term
(Adds comments from investor day, analyst comment) Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits. GE expects the healthcare unit's medium-term...
HashiCorp Inc reports results for the quarter ended in October - Earnings Summary
* HashiCorp Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter ended in October. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue was $125.34 million; analysts expected $111.09 million. * HashiCorp Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 38 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * HashiCorp Inc shares had fallen by 20.9% this quarter and lost 72.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $71.96 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for HashiCorp Inc is $42.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Oct. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.13 Beat Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat.
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
Why did Core Lithium's shares close in red today?
Shares of Core last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which closed 1.92% higher at 18,410.10 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) closed in the red today (9 December). The materials company's shares last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today.
Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?
Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) exits takeover race for Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO)
Warrego informed today (9 December 2022) that Beach Energy has surrendered in the takeover fight for Warrego Energy. Beach Energy will be focusing on developing its current onshore gas assets in the Perth Basin. Now, Hancock Energy is ready to acquire Warrego unless there is any further bidding. Warrego Energy...
Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF
Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
Why did Downer (ASX:DOW) shares plummet on ASX today?
Today Downer announced its updated NPAT guidance for FY23, as it has recognised some irregularities in its past accounting activities. As a result, Downer’s share price dropped below 21% on ASX as of 1:12 PM AEDT today. Today, the commercial service provider Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) revealed the updated...
Why Renascor Resources’ (ASX:RNU) shares fell nearly 9% today
On Wednesday, Renascor’s shares were placed on a trading halt. The company raised nearly AU$70 million from institutional investors at a 14% discount of 27.5 cents per share. Shares of Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) were trading in the red on Thursday morning, a day after being placed on a trading...
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX on track for first weekly loss in two months
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . STOXX ON TRACK FOR FIRST WEEKLY LOSS IN TWO MONTHS (0745 GMT) European equity markets are set to gain about 0.5% at the open, futures indicate,...
HashiCorp Inc <HCP.O>: Losses of 13 cents announced for third quarter
8 December 2022 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by HashiCorp Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -13 cents per share . Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, which is higher than the estimated $111.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m.
Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday. The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.
UPDATE 2-Australia fines Uber $14 mln for misleading on fares and cancellation fees
SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The penalty was less than a regulator wanted. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app broke consumer...
BlueScope (ASX:BSL) attempted to fix steel prices, says the Federal Court
ACCC wins the case against BlueScope and its former general manager, Jason Ellis, who were alleged to be involved in cartel conduct in steel products. The hearing on penalties is expected to happen on 3 April 2023. Australian steel manufacturing company, BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL), alleged by the Australian Competition...
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
