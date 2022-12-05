ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Parts Way With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Controversy

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nike has severed ties with Kyrie Irving amid the fallout from the NBA star promoting an antisemitic film on social media .

According to the Athletic , the two officially parted ways after Nike had initially suspended its relationship with Irving last month.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," Nike said in a statement at the time. "We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Irving and Nike first inked a partnership in 2011, with the Brooklyn Net guard's shoe line launching in 2014.

Their longtime relationship came under review after he shared a film widely regarded as antisemitic and, at first, refused to disavow antisemitism. The Kyrie 8 launch, initially slated for November 8, was also canceled in the wake of the controversy.

Nike founder Phil Knight previously hinted that the relationship with Irving would likely be terminated.

"I would doubt that we go back," Knight said, per the Associated Press . "...Kyrie stepped over the line. It's kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can't abide by and that's why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."

Irving was also handed down a 5-game minimum suspension from the Nets barring his completion of a series of tasks, including antisemitic and sensitivity training. He rejoined the team after eight games away.

"I'm not antisemitic, I never have been. I don't have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identifies as a Jew. I'm not anti-Jewish or any of that," Irving said in a statement upon his return to the team.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

