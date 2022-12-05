Charges filed in Golden Gate Park high-speed police pursuit

First Alert Weather forecast for Monday morning 01:59

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 42-year-old suspect has been charged with felony evasion and weapons possession in the wake of a high-speed police pursuit through San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges against John Paul Speer in a news release issued on Monday.

San Francisco police first made contact with Speer in Golden Gate Park where park rangers alleged that he had assaulted a ranger with a vehicle.

When told to turn off his vehicle, Speer instead drove away, initiating a high-speed car chase from Middle Drive West and Transverse Drive in Golden Gate Park through the Sunset District.

While attempting to evade officers, Speer allegedly was driving at approximately 50 mph southbound on 18th Ave., failing to stop at numerous stop signs.

The pursuit lasted approximately 4 minutes before Speer was taken into custody at 14th Ave. and West Portal Ave.

"Although I am grateful that no one was hurt while Speer led officers from the San Francisco Police Department on a high-speed chase, he must answer for his wanton disregard for public safety," Jenkins said in a news release.

Speer was arraigned on November 29 where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Although charges have been filed, the incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous