Prevention Is Key December Breakfast Focuses on the Power of Positivity
MORRIS COUNTY — The power of positive thinking will be a focus of the monthly Recovery Recognition Breakfast hosted by Prevention is Key (PIK) this December. PIK is a north Jersey-based non-profit substance misuse prevention agency. The Recovery Recognition Breakfast began as a small gathering to acknowledge the work of the agency’s volunteers but has grown into something much bigger. Community members are invited to join PIK on the second Monday of each month to discover recovery resources, network with peers in or exploring recovery, and learn something new.
Morris County Advisory Committee on Women Seeks Nominees for 2023 “Seeds of Change’’ Award
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Advisory Committee on Women is now accepting nominations for its “Seeds of Change Award,” which will be presented next year to a woman who has worked to improve the community and who has been a leader and inspiration to other women in the county.
