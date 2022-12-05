MORRIS COUNTY — The power of positive thinking will be a focus of the monthly Recovery Recognition Breakfast hosted by Prevention is Key (PIK) this December. PIK is a north Jersey-based non-profit substance misuse prevention agency. The Recovery Recognition Breakfast began as a small gathering to acknowledge the work of the agency’s volunteers but has grown into something much bigger. Community members are invited to join PIK on the second Monday of each month to discover recovery resources, network with peers in or exploring recovery, and learn something new.

