Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
Six area hospitals surveyed in ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ list. How each fared.
Six hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area participated in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, but only a few earned high marks. Two area hospitals — both part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network — received a “High Performing” mark from...
beckersasc.com
Lehigh Valley Health Network to break ground on 10k-square-foot medical office building
Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is constructing a three-story, 10,182-square-foot medical office building as part of its new $27 million hospital investment, according to a Dec. 5 report from The Morning Call. The new building is expected to open at the end of 2023, and it will create between...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters’ deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Metal Works project expected to bring manufacturing jobs to the city’s core
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After sitting unused for 10 years, the Allentown Metal Works will soon be bringing jobs back into the city's urban core. Wednesday night, City Council approved a measure to give $1 million towards the project. "It was actually one of the last votes that I took in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners OK amendment to comprehensive plan
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan. Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
natureworldnews.com
40 Animals Dead After Fire Consumed Red Creek Wildlife Center — Pennsylvania
On Monday, December 6, a fire at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 40 animals. Around 8 AM, first aid personnel reportedly arrived on the scene. The primary clinic building and all the animals in temporary care were destroyed in the fire, the center said in a statement.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 volunteer firefighters die after battling Schuylkill County house fire
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Two volunteer firefighters died after responding to a smoky fire that burned a home in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary Paris, 36, died after being called to the fire in the 1100 block of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
Comments / 0