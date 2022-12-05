ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters’ deaths

READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners OK amendment to comprehensive plan

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan. Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

