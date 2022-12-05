Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Batavian
Jessie Mae Montes Torres
Jessie Mae Montes Torres of Tampa Florida passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Highland Hospital after a courageous fight with cancer. Jessie was born in Batavia on August 6, 1983, the daughter of Blaze (Tommie) Parker and Elvin Montes. Jessie is survived by her husband Dannie and son...
The Batavian
Michael Craig Mairose
Corfu ~ Michael Craig Mairose, age 65, of South Lake Road, passed away on December 7, 2022 in the loving presence of his family. He was born September 17, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Raymond Bruce Mairose and the late Ella Mae Lepke Mairose. Michael proudly served in...
The Batavian
Ronald B. "Duffy" Gayton
Ronald B."Duffy" Gayton, 68 of Batavia, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born in Beaufort, SC to the late Thomas and Marjorie (Darling) Gayton. He is preceded in death by his sister Pamela (Thomas) Radell. Ronald was a longtime member of Akron Fire Department, as well as...
Curtis Foss records 61st USBC-certified 300 game
Press release: Medina's Curtis Foss added to his long list of honor scores this week, posting a 300 game in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion. The 35-year-old right-hander now has 61 United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect games. He also rolled a 236 game en route to a 762 series. In other league action around the Genesee Region USBC:
Christmas in the City in 1960
Our Main Street in Batavia was decorated with festive lights, and shoppers lined the street. Walking down the street on a Friday night, you could visit with your friends and neighbors as you listened to Christmas music from CL Carr's outdoor speakers. Everything you needed for Christmas shopping you could buy on Main Street. CL Carr's Department Store, JJ Newberry, WT Grant, Scott and Bean, and Alexander were some of my favorite stores.
Restored bells toll for history and celebration of BMS centennial
Lucas Hoisington was happy to be playing his cello during a concert Thursday at Batavia Middle School. Unlike other concerts, though, this one was to commemorate the Ross Street school’s centennial birthday. That made the occasion even more special, the 13-year-old musician said. “It’s pretty cool,” he said after the celebratory event.
Batavia tops Odyssey 76-38 in opener
Batavia opened up the basketball season on the road against Greece Odyssey and doubled their opponent's score 76-38. Sawyer Siverling scored 19 points, hitting five three-point shots. Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points and three a tres of threes. Aiden Bellavia scored 11 points, Carter McFollins, 9 points and Justin Smith, 8 points.
The Batavian
CR Blazin Beauty, Kevin Cummings shine at Batavia Saturday
A clear night and a very fast racing surface produced outstanding miles and some huge payoffs at Batavia Downs on Saturday night (Dec. 10) and those performances were led by CR Blazin Beauty (Kevin Cummings) who tracked fast fractions early and went from worst to first while capturing the $14,000 Open I Handicap trotting co-feature at 25-1 in a real thriller.
Hornets top Trojans 56-39
Oakfield-Alabama beat Alexander at home on Wednesday night in Boys Basketball, 56-39. Kyle Porter scored 19 points for the Hornets, Brenden Wescott, 10, and Noah Currier, seven. For the Trojans, T. Woods scored nine and D. Pohl, eight. Photos by Kristin Smith.
Country artist Claudia Hoyser stops in Batavia to promote her special whiskey blend
Country music recording artist Claudia Hoyser, pictured left above with WBTA's Nici "Noir" Johnson, was at Mr. Wine & Liquor in Batavia on Friday evening to promote her coffee-whiskey blend, Drunken Bean Whiskey, during a special event at the store that included tastings of a variety of wine and spirits. WBTA was on site for a live broadcast during the event.
The Batavian
Pembroke beats Holley 60-34 in Girls Basketball
Eight different girls scored for Pembroke on Friday night to give the Dragons a 60-34 win over Holley in basketball. Karli Houseknecht, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 8 steals. Izzy Breeden, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Carly Cerasani, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal.
Two Saturdays remain for Mall Market shoppers
There are only two dates left for the Mall Markets on weekends at Batavia City Centre. This week's Mall Market is to feature Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead and Max Pie's Furniture. The Dec. 17 registered vendors include Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead, Max Pie's Furniture, Gracefully Designed, Flint's Maple, and Children Awaiting Parents.
Christmas wishes fulfilled with $150 gift cards at Walmart for annual 'Shop with a Cop'
Armani, with Batavia police officer Connor Borchert and his mother Ashley Ayala, was among 30 children selected this year to "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart for Christmas. The children each had $150 to spend on presents for themselves or for others. The toy aisles were the most popular part of the store. Photos by Howard Owens.
Driver in Law Street collision with utility pole turns himself in to Batavia PD
The man believed to be behind the wheel of a minivan that struck a utility pole on Law Street in Batavia on Nov. 23, causing a widespread power surge on the Southside, surrendered to Batavia PD on Tuesday. Jeremy Lyons, 38, of Mount Morris, was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and aggravated unlicensed operation, said Assistant Chief Chris Camp.
Licata Chiropractic is able to finally celebrate move into new business location on East Main Street
The big advantage of the new location of Licata Chiropractic at 542 East Main St. in Batavia, said owner Sandra Licata, is that she owns the real estate. After years of renting, Licata was able to purchase the property in early 2020, just before the pandemic started. She was able to do business but held off on a grand opening until this week when she hosted the Chamber of Commerce for a Business After Hours and a ribbon-cutting.
USDA approves loan for Mercy Flight to replace helicopter stationed in Batavia
Mercy Flight is receiving a $3,043,000 federal loan to purchase a new helicopter that will be modified for medical service operations and stationed at the Genesee County Airport in Batavia, the USDA announced this week.
City seeks to appraise vacant parcels in Batavia City Centre for prospective transactions
Batavia city management is seeking approval to spend $5,400 for an appraiser to determine the value of several vacant properties within the City Centre. As part of the 2017 agreement between the city and the Mall Merchants Association, the city has responsibility for the 46,000-square-foot mall concourse and related expenses and has foreclosed on several defunct properties, namely parcels 11, 11A, 17, 18, 19 and 20.
Photo: Santa on State Street
Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped in at 150 State St., Batavia, on Friday evening to hear from all the good boys and girls hoping for the best presents ever under their Christmas trees this year. Angelina Pellegrino will host Santa again on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. She said there are 60 Christmas trees on her property this year. Photo by Howard Owens. With Santa, Prince and YeeYee Viera.
The Batavian
Blue Devils pick up hoops win 76-38
Batavia High beat Greece Odessey in Boys Basketball on Friday night, 76-38. Sawyer Siverling scored 19 point, hitting five three-point shots. Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points and three a tres of threes.
Bergen resident feels vindicated, can move forward with life, after felony rape charges dropped
It’s not unusual for a criminal defendant to believe he's innocent and can't possibly be proven guilty. And while most defense attorneys advocate aggressively on behalf of their clients, they don't always believe in their client's innocence. Michael T. Dwan says he believed Kaleb J. Bobzien.
Comments / 0