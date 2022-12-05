ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

A 'Celebration of Lights' at state park

One of Citrus County’s favorite holiday traditions, Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park host the Celebration of Lights, featuring Sebastian Hawes’ Spectacular Synchronized Light and Sound Show along with nightly entertainment. The event begins Saturday, Dec. 17, and runs...
Citrus County Chronicle

Annual Christmas & Winter Festival set for Saturday in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND — With the holiday season here and Christmas Day just a little over two weeks away, several communities, businesses, etc. within Levy County have begun to hold a number of events and activities to get in that holiday spirit. The latest that is set to occur this weekend...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Christmas Parade on Saturday

The Inverness Christmas Parade will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. Presented by Tony's Collision Center and produced by The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, the parade will begin on State Road 44 near Pizza Hut and will follow the highway toward downtown Inverness ending at Grace Street by Mama's Kuntry Kafe.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill

BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness council allows residential backyard chickens

Inverness residents wanting backyard chickens have something to crow about following the city council’s final approval Tuesday to allow the fowl. The city council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance with potential changes in the future.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Dec. 6

I’m responding to (Friday, Dec. 2’s Page A10) Sound Off, “We need a Bob Evans Restaurant in Inverness”: We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness. We’ve got enough traffic as it is. If you want to go to Bob Evans, drive to Ocala. Enjoy your ride. The gas is a lot cheaper there, so fill up with gas on your way back. Drive to Ocala if you want Bob Evans. We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New Church Without Walls yard sale

The New Church Without Walls is holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be lots of items for sale. The church is located at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto. For more information, call 352-344-2425 or go to newchurchwithoutwalls.com.
LECANTO, FL
Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County history at a glance

1853 January 08 – The Florida Railroad Company was incorporated with an authorized capital of $1,000,000. The railroad enjoyed a Federal land grant of 290,183.28 acres of land and a Florida land grant of 505,144.14 acres of land. 93 Years Ago. 1929 August 15 – A celebration in honor...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Citrus County residents died in Hernando County crash

Two Citrus County residents were killed in a late evening two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Hernando County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. A 79-year-old Homosassa man, who was the driver of a sedan, and a 68-year-old Floral City woman, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, died at area hospitals after the two vehicles collided at U.S. 41 and County Road 581 (Snow Memorial Highway).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pet Vet reopens in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND — Pet Vet in Chiefland has reopened with new ownership. As one veterinarian chose to retire, another came out of retirement. “I’ve been living up here for about five years,” Dr. Al Paredes said. “I retired here and I met Dr. (Ronald) Spink. He needed to retire because of his health, and he kept asking me to take over.”
CHIEFLAND, FL
hernandosun.com

BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

