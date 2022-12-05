Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
hernandosun.com
Remember the reason for the season and shop local charity thrift stores
When shopping for Christmas gifts, it is always best to remember the reason for the season. For many people, the act of buying gifts from stores that exist to support local charities personifies the concept of the season of giving. In Hernando County, a number of charity thrift stores offer...
Citrus County Chronicle
A 'Celebration of Lights' at state park
One of Citrus County’s favorite holiday traditions, Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park host the Celebration of Lights, featuring Sebastian Hawes’ Spectacular Synchronized Light and Sound Show along with nightly entertainment. The event begins Saturday, Dec. 17, and runs...
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Christmas & Winter Festival set for Saturday in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND — With the holiday season here and Christmas Day just a little over two weeks away, several communities, businesses, etc. within Levy County have begun to hold a number of events and activities to get in that holiday spirit. The latest that is set to occur this weekend...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Christmas Parade on Saturday
The Inverness Christmas Parade will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. Presented by Tony's Collision Center and produced by The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, the parade will begin on State Road 44 near Pizza Hut and will follow the highway toward downtown Inverness ending at Grace Street by Mama's Kuntry Kafe.
Citrus County Chronicle
New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill
BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council allows residential backyard chickens
Inverness residents wanting backyard chickens have something to crow about following the city council’s final approval Tuesday to allow the fowl. The city council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance with potential changes in the future.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Dec. 6
I’m responding to (Friday, Dec. 2’s Page A10) Sound Off, “We need a Bob Evans Restaurant in Inverness”: We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness. We’ve got enough traffic as it is. If you want to go to Bob Evans, drive to Ocala. Enjoy your ride. The gas is a lot cheaper there, so fill up with gas on your way back. Drive to Ocala if you want Bob Evans. We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
New Church Without Walls yard sale
The New Church Without Walls is holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be lots of items for sale. The church is located at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto. For more information, call 352-344-2425 or go to newchurchwithoutwalls.com.
Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at 150% capacity, desperately seeking adopters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is a popular time for families to get a new pet.
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1853 January 08 – The Florida Railroad Company was incorporated with an authorized capital of $1,000,000. The railroad enjoyed a Federal land grant of 290,183.28 acres of land and a Florida land grant of 505,144.14 acres of land. 93 Years Ago. 1929 August 15 – A celebration in honor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County residents died in Hernando County crash
Two Citrus County residents were killed in a late evening two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Hernando County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. A 79-year-old Homosassa man, who was the driver of a sedan, and a 68-year-old Floral City woman, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, died at area hospitals after the two vehicles collided at U.S. 41 and County Road 581 (Snow Memorial Highway).
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
Bay News 9
Bay area mom carries out son's wishes after his death, donates his kidney to her supervisor
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County mother, whose son was recently killed in a car crash, has donated her son's organs and is starting a foundation in his honor. Gina Hoerig's son, Michael, was killed in a car crash along Lutz-Fern Road and the Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough County in late October.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pet Vet reopens in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND — Pet Vet in Chiefland has reopened with new ownership. As one veterinarian chose to retire, another came out of retirement. “I’ve been living up here for about five years,” Dr. Al Paredes said. “I retired here and I met Dr. (Ronald) Spink. He needed to retire because of his health, and he kept asking me to take over.”
hernandosun.com
BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
Spring Hill Woman Dies After Crash In Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman has died after a crash that happened around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the Spring Hill woman was traveling northbound on US-41. At the intersection of Powell Road, the
WCJB
Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Without much discussion, Ocala city council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day. This decision repeals the current ban on sales, which had begun at midnight on Christmas Eve. City council members also chose new leadership for the new year. Jim...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
