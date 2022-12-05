I’m responding to (Friday, Dec. 2’s Page A10) Sound Off, “We need a Bob Evans Restaurant in Inverness”: We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness. We’ve got enough traffic as it is. If you want to go to Bob Evans, drive to Ocala. Enjoy your ride. The gas is a lot cheaper there, so fill up with gas on your way back. Drive to Ocala if you want Bob Evans. We don’t need any more restaurants in Inverness.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO