Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal

Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
BELLFLOWER, CA
247Sports

Keuan Parker enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Illinois freshman OL Matt Fries enters transfer portal

Illinois freshman offensive lineman Matt Fries has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. Fries did not play in a game during the 2022 season. Fries was a three-star prospect from Cranford (N.J.) who signed with Illinois over several power-five offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Fries’ brother, Will, is an offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

