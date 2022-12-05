Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO