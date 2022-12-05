Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher becomes 10th Husker on scholarship to enter transfer portal
Nebraska can’t seem to catch a break. The latest debacle deals in the transfer portal where the program saw its 10th scholarship player enter the portal in the last two weeks. Jimari Butler, an edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama is the latest to announce he is leaving Lincoln. Butler...
Yardbarker
Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal
Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from dual-sport athlete out of Texas to 2023 recruiting class
Brice Turner revealed his commitment to a B1G program on Tuesday from his social media account. Turner is dual-sport athlete who plays football and runs track for his high school. Turner is heading to Nebraska to be a part of what Matt Rhule is building there. 247Sports does not have...
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
'It was a great first impression,' Bootle says of new Husker DBs coach
It's a crazy portal popping world out there. And for sure players are paying attention to who shows up in there. Sometimes, a familiar face. Dwight Bootle was trying to influence one of his former high school teammate's, Corey Collier, a former Florida Gators safety now in the portal, to join him in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule defines success for the Huskers
During his introductory press conference, head coach Matt Rhule discussed what success looks like for his team.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five
One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
Illinois freshman OL Matt Fries enters transfer portal
Illinois freshman offensive lineman Matt Fries has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. Fries did not play in a game during the 2022 season. Fries was a three-star prospect from Cranford (N.J.) who signed with Illinois over several power-five offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Fries’ brother, Will, is an offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts.
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5