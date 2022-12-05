Prognosis adds Leprous singer Einar Solberg, pg.lost and Astronoid to UK bill

Leprous singer Einar Solberg and Swedish post-rock quartet pg.lost , who feature Martin Hjertstedt (ex- Ghost ) and Kristian Karlsson ( Cult of Luna ), have been added to the Saturday night bill of the UK version of Prognosis Festival, as well as US heavy proggers Astronoid.

The UK version of the event at the Indigo At The O2 takes place on the weekend of April 22 and 23, with the corresponding Dutch version taking place at Eindhoven's Effenaar venue on the weekend of April 15 and 16. Both events have a mictute of shared acts and those unique to the territory.

The Saturday bill also features Canadian prog-metal legends Voivod , Russian chamber prog duo Iamthemorning , UK prog metallers Exist Immortal, prog metallers Core Of IO and Norwegian metal band Fixation. A headliner will be announced in due course.

Polish prog rockers Riverside headline the Sunday night, which also features performances from Swedish prog rockers Soen , Rosalie Cunningham , prog supergroup O.R.k. (who feature Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto ), US dark prog rocker Sylvaine, French art rockers LizZard, heavy proggers Cobra The Impaler and UK quintet Ithaca.

Early bird weekend tickets start from just £47.40.

Get tickets .