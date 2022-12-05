ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Annual Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive Embraces Generosity

By By Miles Layton Editor
Circleville Herald
 3 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — Embrace the true spirit of Christmas by supporting the 18th annual Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive to support the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry.

Take time to drop off non-perishable food items, cash or checks made payable to the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry in front of any of the four churches on Mound Street in Circleville between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics for 2020, the poverty rate for children in Ohio was 16.6 percent.

Since then as everyone knows, folks’ bottom line has been affected by sky rocketing food prices, inflation, high gas prices and rent hikes.

“I would imagine that the poverty rate has increased since 2020,” said Sam Wilson, a longtime volunteer. “Inflation has made it even more challenging for folks to afford to buy enough food and to put healthy nutritious food on the table. Without the assistance of the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry even more people would be food insecure.”

Over the years, the wonderful people of Pickaway County have contributed about $20,000 and 34,000 food items to the Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive for the ECH Food Pantry.

“The money and food items collected have gone to the clients of the food pantry and helped feed needy residents of Pickaway County,” Wilson said. “The residents of Pickaway County who have contributed to the food drive have shown the true spirit of giving. Rest assured, those who have received assistance because of your generosity have been blessed and are very appreciative.”

Pantry’s first drive was held on Dec. 10, 2005. The drive has been held every year since 2005, on either the second or third Saturday in December.

“The Mound Street Churches worked together in 2005 and are still working together to help the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry address the nutritional needs of the residents of Pickaway County,” Wilson said. “The pantry does tremendous work throughout the year and the Mound Street Churches wanted to support the Pantry’s efforts.”

Wilson said several members of the churches have served on the Pantry’s Board of Trustees over the years.

“It is the belief of those who support the Pantry that having enough food to eat is a basic human need,” he said.

Pantry bridges the gap in tough times.

“What we do is especially essential in this time of inflation, high transportation costs, and high rent, because not only do we decrease food insecurity, we can also be a bridge that closes a gap between housing and employment insecurity,” said Bradlie Pokrandt, director of the pantry. “When a household receives items from the pantry, it can create a bit more wiggle room in an overall stretched budget. Providing even a week’s worth of groceries for a household can mean making the rent or filling the gas tank to get to work. Households that would never consider food assistance before benefit from the breathing room it offers to their families.

Pokrandt said the process to receive assistance is simple — visit the pantry with an ID and proof of address within Pickaway County. Pantry is located at 722 S. Clinton Street in Circleville behind the PICCA campus. Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Thursdays until 6 p.m. Pantry’s income guidelines are easy to find on its website https://www.emergencyclearinghousefoodpantry.com as well as its Facebook page.

“I think the food drive is a model example of the spirit of giving. Sharing a meal with someone is the most basic form of connection, community, and friendship — how simple and profound a gift,” Pokrandt said.

