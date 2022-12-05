ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UK's first Roku-powered QLED TVs are available now, starting at just £319

By Lewis Empson
 4 days ago

The UK's first Roku-powered QLED TVs are now in shops (well, Currys ). TCL has partnered with Roku to create the RC630K series of 4K smart TVs, with sizes ranging from 43 to 65 inches, and prices starting at just £319.

For your money you can expect a 4K resolution on all screen sizes, HDR via HDR10, HDR10+ , Dolby Vision and HLG, and Dolby Audio including Dolby Atmos . The headlining feature here is the Quantum Dot technology, which should make for a punchier, more vibrant picture performance than is offered by the standard LCD sets more common at this sort of money.

With Roku on board, you'll have access to a wide range of streaming apps including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus for movies and TV, as well as Spotify , Tidal , Apple Music and Amazon Music for music streaming. The benefit here is that you won't have to shell out any more money for a streaming stick, and you'll have an extra HDMI port free to connect a Blu-ray player or gaming console.

Official pricing is as follows:

  • 43-inch TCL RC630K (43RC630K) – £319
  • 50-inch TCL RC630K (50RC630K) – £369
  • 55-inch TCL RC630K (55RC630K) – £419
  • 65-inch TCL RC630K (65RC630K) – £700

The TCL RC630K series are available to buy now at Curry's .

