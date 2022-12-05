Fortnite Oathbound Chests locations

The Fortnite Oathbound Chests are superior sources of loot, large chests that spawn infrequently at major landmark locations across the island and provide incredibly high quality weapons. Appearing in Chapter 4 Season 1, Oathbound Chests aren't found very easily and there's rarely guarantees about where to find them, but there are good locations to look and even ways to mark them in the local area! We'll cover how to find Oathbound Chests in Fortnite below, and what you can expect to find in them.

How to find Oathbound Chests in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Oathbound Chests are rare in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but there's usually one or two likely to spawn in certain key locations. Members of the guide team have found them fairly reliably at the locations marked above, so we recommend heading there if you're strapped for somewhere to look.

Oathbound Chests are large white and blue chests with an ornate, knightly look to them, bigger than the standard chest. If you want help finding them, the clearest way is to take the capture points in named locations - the Domination-like flags - and win them to mark ALL chests in the local area. The Oathbound Chests stick out because they're clearly larger, so just head to that stretched-looking chest and you'll find what you're looking for.

Oathbound Chests carry a random pool of gear, but are guaranteed to contain a lot of gold bars and a weapon of at least Rare quality or higher. It's a good way to try for the Fortnite Shockwave Hammer , an Epic melee option from the pool of Fortnite new weapons that's not easily found at the best of times.