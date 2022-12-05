ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advnture

How hiking helps you sleep

By Julia Clarke
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRpAa_0jY8aQ2H00

If you’re planning to get out in the hills and do a lot more hiking in the coming months, chances are you’re already armed with a glut of good reasons why – hiking is great for your cardiovascular strength, strengthens your legs and wins you the most beautiful views around. But now, scientists have come up with yet another compelling reason for you to invest in a pair of the best hiking boots this year and actually use them – it turns out that hiking can help you sleep. A new article by the Cleveland Clinic lists improved sleep as one of the top reasons to hit the trail, and they’re not the only ones to come to this conclusion – back in 2019, a study published in Sleep Health found that on days where participants took more steps, they reported better quality of sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZPEg_0jY8aQ2H00

A new article by the Cleveland Clinic lists improved sleep as one of the top reasons to hit the trail (Image credit: Berghaus)

Of course, you might be thinking that a long day of walking in the hills simply tires you out, so naturally you’d expect a good snooze that night, but if you struggle with sleep, you know that tiredness and sleep don’t necessarily go hand in hand. Further, as you may have discovered, strenuous exercise sometimes has the opposite effect and actually leads to a frustratingly sleepless night . So what’s so special about hiking when it comes to improved sleep? In this article, we explain three ways that hiking works to help you sleep, and hopefully encourage you to make hitting the trails a priority this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7ayl_0jY8aQ2H00

We explain three ways that hiking works to help you sleep, and hopefully encourage you to make hitting the trails a priority this year (Image credit: Miss Pearl)

1. Changes in body temperature

In the short term, meaning the night after you’ve been out on a hike, the Cleveland Clinic specifically identifies changes to your body temperature as playing a key role in improving your sleep. Exercising (and being outside in the warmer months) will naturally raise your body’s temperature, which you might be thinking isn’t very conducive to sleep, and you’d be correct. We previously spoke to Dr. Abhinav Singh, Medical Review Expert at SleepFoundation.org and Medical Director of the Indiana Sleep Center, on this very topic, and she confirmed that your body has to cool down in order for you to sleep.

However, the Cleveland Clinic explains that when you get home and your internal temperature goes back down, it can effectively “lull you into sleep.” Of course, if you stay warm, it won’t have this effect, so Dr. Singh advises that you make a point to carry a water bottle and stay hydrated, since dehydration raises your body temperature, then have a post-hike cool down routine, including a cool shower, turning on fans, and avoiding alcohol and spicy foods. Of course you’ll also want to time your hike for early in the day so that you have lots of time between getting back to the trailhead and bedtime to cool off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1Qoh_0jY8aQ2H00

carry a water bottle and stay hydrated, since dehydration raises your body temperature (Image credit: Getty)

2. Boost in vitamin D production

One great night of sleep can certainly do wonders for your sense of wellbeing, but you probably can’t go hiking every day, so are there any longer term sleep effects associated with hiking? Whereas exercise and physical activity generally has been associated with better sleep, hiking may have an edge over the stairmaster at the gym, and that’s because exposure to sunlight means your body creates vitamin D. Vitamin D is responsible for lots of vital processes in your body, including regulating your wake-sleep cycle according to the Cleveland Clinic and backed up by a 2020 study in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Design which further explains that vitamin D is involved in the pathways of production of Melatonin, AKA “the sleep hormone.”

Your body will create vitamin D when you’re exposed to sunlight – even when it’s cloudy and even despite wearing sunscreen , according to the Skin Cancer Foundation . Sunlight won’t, however, penetrate windows, so get outside and be sure to time your hikes so you’re out there in the middle of the day, practice good sun protection and you may see long term benefits to the quality of your sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NVI0_0jY8aQ2H00

Exposure to sunlight means your body creates vitamin D. Vitamin D is responsible for lots of vital processes in your body, including regulating your wake-sleep cycle (Image credit: © Marco Bottigelli)

3. Lower stress levels

Finally, as compared to some other types of exercise, there’s a growing body of evidence linking hiking to stress relief, which in turn is associated with better sleep . Again, the key to hiking promoting mental and emotional wellbeing largely comes down to the setting – because you always do it in nature and never in a gym or an urban area. Research such as a 2015 study in Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Science found that participants who went on a 90 minute walk through a natural environment reported lower levels of rumination (focusing on negative content) and showed reduced activity in an area of the brain linked to risk for mental illness compared with those who walked through an urban environment.

So while you can get a lot of the physical benefits of hiking by doing other forms of physical exercise, you can’t really replace the immersion into natural surroundings. Of course, this also means that you can shift other exercise modalities that you love, such as running and yoga , out into natural areas and also reap the mental benefits of so-called “ green exercise .” In fact, you could even boost the effects by meditating outdoors during or after your hike.

There’s a growing body of evidence linking hiking to stress relief (Image credit: Muriel de Seze)

So there you have it – yet another reason to add to your list to start hiking more. And remember, better quality and longer sleep improves recovery , which means that you’ll be able to tackle longer and harder hikes in the future too, if you want to, and that might earn you even more spectacular views.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests

Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
ScienceBlog.com

Oral med helps fight osteoporosis

Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
MedicineNet.com

When Should I Worry About Right Shoulder Blade Pain?

A person may occasionally experience shoulder blade pain without any evident cause. However, it could be a result of poor sleeping habits or poor posture while using a computer. Moreover, it could be caused by problems with the muscles or bones in the area. A few of the additional conditions...
InsideHook

Unraveling the Mystery of “Male Menopause”

The thing about getting older is that it’s hard to know whether the symptoms that come with it are normal or require medical attention. Tiredness, brain fog, mood swings, loss of libido, erectile dysfunction, weight gain, and muscle loss all have arrive with degrees of subjectivity. Maybe they’re par for the course of middle-age. Maybe you feel like you’ve entirely lost your mojo. Or maybe they’re symptomatic of the andropause.
MindBodyGreen

Behold: An Integrative Gastroenterologist's 3 Daily Gut Health Habits

Image by Robynne Chutkan, M.D. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Look, gut health is complicated. Your gut impacts so many bodily functions, after all (mood, skin, metabolism, etc.), and your...
Motherly

Time to treat your feet with a pair of comfy compression socks

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. One of the endless list of super-fun pregnancy symptoms (and it sure is endless) is swelling in our legs and feet. And for many moms, that leg discomfort doesn’t always just poof! and go away after baby is born. That’s why compression socks for women top many veteran moms’ wish lists—at all times of the year.
12tomatoes.com

Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health

Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
wdfxfox34.com

How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
MedicalXpress

Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results

A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
confessionsofanover-workedmom.com

Walking But Not Losing Weight

Walking but not losing weight can make you feel stuck on your weight loss journey. Keep reading for my tips for losing weight while walking even if you’ve hit a weight loss plateau. Walking But Not Losing Weight. To lose weight, you need to eat fewer calories than you...
Medical News Today

Is it possible to dissolve cataracts naturally?

There is no natural cure for cataracts. However, ongoing research into nonsurgical treatments for cataracts is positive. Cataracts occur when the proteins in the eye’s lens begin to break down and clump together. This. a cloudy area to appear on the lens. Light cannot easily pass through this area,...
studyfinds.org

Best Vitamin C Serums for 2023: Top 5 Products Most Recommended By Experts

Finishing off your skincare routine with a hydrating vitamin C serum could make all the difference, making your skin feel clean and healthy. With hundreds of thousands of products to choose from, it can be hard to choose which are actually worth the money. Vitamin C serums are among the reliable products to consider adding to your list, but which are the best ones?
Advnture

Advnture

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy