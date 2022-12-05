Phoenix Teens Can Now Apply to Earn Cash Awards for Outstanding Leadership

​The City of Phoenix Youth and Education Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Outstanding Phoenix Youth Leader of the Year awards.

The awards recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of young people, enhance the perception of youth and raise community awareness of their positive contributions.

“The Outstanding Phoenix Youth Leader Award has long lasting impacts. Knowing that the money awarded to these amazing teens allows them to further their education and continue to make a difference is why this program is so essential to Phoenix youth," said Youth and Education Director Tim Valencia.

“The award helped me pay for my first year of college. To me, this award meant a tremendous accomplishment. It showcased my dedication to my hometown/community through service and leadership" said 2017 overall district winner, Ameerah Battle. She was awarded a total of $2,000 for her leadership in her community. Since then, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and is now pursuing her master's in public health to become a physician and work in health policy. “It allowed me to chase my dreams of graduating from Howard University, become a Fulbright Scholar, and pursue my master's in public health at Brown University. This award was a steppingstone to strive and continue for greatness. I am forever grateful."

The program is open to any students currently enrolled in high school in Phoenix or who live within Phoenix city limits. Here's how it works:

Two students will be selected as winners from each City Council district and receive an award of $500.

In addition, each district-level winner will be eligible for an additional $1,500 award if they are selected as the citywide winners.

Students interested in applying will need to write an essay and submit a recommendation letter and proof of legal residence in the United States. Finalists will be interviewed by members of the community. District award winners will be invited to a luncheon sponsored by Rotary 100 and Salt River Project (SRP) where the citywide award winners will be announced.

Eligible students can apply online before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.​