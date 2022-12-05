When I was a senior at UNH and preparing to become an educator, I often announced to others: “I will never teach in New Hampshire.” Why did twenty-something me feel so strongly about this? It wasn’t because I didn’t love it here. It was because I could not imagine teaching in a place that didn’t […] The post Fate of state’s public schools looms large as a new legislative session approaches appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO