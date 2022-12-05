ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Banshees of Inisherin is coming to Disney Plus surprisingly soon

By Emily Garbutt
 4 days ago

The Banshees of Inisherin is set to arrive on Disney Plus sooner than you might expect. The film was released in theaters on October 21 after premiering at Venice Film Festival in September, and it will be available to stream on Disney Plus from December 21.

Directed by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin sees the filmmaker reteam with Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson for the first time since his directorial debut, 2008's In Bruges , to critical acclaim. There's plenty of Oscar buzz around the movie, with directing and writing nominations predicted for McDonagh and acting nods for Gleeson and Farrell.

Set in the '20s on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin against a faint backdrop of civil war, the film documents a sudden rift between two long-term friends, Colm (Gleeson) and Pádraic (Farrell), when Colm decides to start ignoring Pádraic. The latter refuses to take no for an answer, while the former only becomes more stubborn in his rejection – to humorous and heartbreaking results. Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon also star, along with a star-making turn from Jenny the donkey.

While the movie may not seem like usual Disney fare, it was made by Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by Disney. Other films from the studio, like See How They Run, a whodunnit starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, are also available to watch on the streamer.

While we wait for The Banshees of Inisherin to arrive on Disney Plus, check out our picks of the other upcoming movie release dates to add to your calendar.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

